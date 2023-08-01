Mission Wealth Announces Merger with BHJ Wealth Advisors

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth LP, a national wealth management firm, has officially announced its merger with Brooks, Hughes & Jones, Inc. (BHJ Wealth Advisors), marking the firm's third integration of 2023. Headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington, and with more than $180 million in assets under management, BHJ Wealth Advisors caters to clients across the Evergreen State. By joining forces with BHJ Wealth Advisors, Mission Wealth fortifies its ability to provide exceptional client service in Washington and the wider Pacific Northwest, perfectly aligning with the growing demands of this region's prospective clientele.

"We are excited to welcome the entire team at BHJ Wealth Advisors to Mission Wealth. Gary, Allyn, and Herb each bring unique skills and expertise that reinforce our ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading services to an ever-expanding client base. Together, we are better equipped to serve more families across the United States, empowering them to achieve their financial dreams," said Dannell Stuart, President.

Gary Brooks, CFP®, CSRIC™ began his career in journalism before transitioning into personal finance. Prior to co-founding Brooks, Hughes & Jones, he spent more than seven years at Russell Investments. He joins Mission Wealth as a Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor. In addition to holding the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation, Gary is a Chartered SRI Counselor™ (CSRIC™), focusing on socially responsible and sustainable investing. He has also written a monthly personal finance column in The News Tribune, Tacoma's daily newspaper since 2008. Outside of his work, Gary is the chairperson of the Investment Committee for the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and is a board/committee member for the Tacoma-Pierce County Sports Museum and the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame.

"In seeking a partner for the next stage of our business, I had a long list of preferences for how advisory firms should be positioned to do important work in the best interests of clients," Brooks said. "We evaluated several opportunities. Mission Wealth had the strongest combination of high integrity, robust services for clients, and conflict-free independence."

Allyn Hughes, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, CAP® has worked for investment firms in Washington and California for over 25 years. His expertise is in advanced insurance planning techniques and joins Mission Wealth as the Director of Risk Management. Allyn holds two financial planning designations—CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Chartered Financial Consultant® — and the life insurance designation Chartered Life Underwriter®. Additionally, he holds the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP®) designation, which teaches advisors ways to use philanthropic techniques to help their clients meet their financial and community support goals. Allyn is also active in the local community, volunteering his time at several nonprofit organizations.

"Over the last almost 15 years, we've spent a lot of time thinking about how our business is managed and how we can best add value for our clients," Hughes said. "Joining Mission Wealth allows us to improve our clients' experience by giving them access to more services and expertise. It's a great opportunity for all."

Herb Gebhart transitioned into financial planning after a successful tenure in the semiconductor industry. With both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering from Kansas University, Herb amassed extensive experience in microchip design, encompassing various roles in design, development, and business aspects. He joins Mission Wealth as a Senior Wealth Advisor Associate. Herb has completed the CFP® education requirement and has passed the CFP® exam. Now, as he pursues the experience needed, Herb finds tremendous satisfaction in helping clients create financial plans. It presents continuous opportunities for learning and brings immense joy when their financial goals come to fruition through successful execution.

About Mission Wealth

Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees over $6 billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth partnership opportunities, please visit missionwealth.com/opportunity.

