10x Genomics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Recent Highlights

Revenue was $146.8 million for the second quarter, representing a 28% increase over the corresponding period of 2022.

Accelerated Xenium's momentum with strong shipments, multiple new curated and customizable gene panels and a major update of its onboard software to deliver even higher levels of performance.

Launched the Visium CytAssist Gene and Protein Expression assay, combining tissue profiling with whole transcriptome spatial analysis and high-plex protein co-detection.

Delivered double-digit growth of Chromium single cell consumables and increased Chromium X Series placements year over year, led by strong performance in the Americas and EMEA.

"Xenium established itself as the best performing in situ platform, as more and more researchers see firsthand the system's clear advantages in sensitivity, specificity, throughput and data analysis," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "This was a strong quarter with momentum across our single cell and spatial portfolio despite the headwinds in China."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $146.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, a 28% increase from $114.6 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Gross margin was 68% for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to 76% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix resulting from newly introduced products.

Operating expenses were $163.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, a 9% increase from $150.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was driven by higher personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation expense, and increased costs for facilities and information technology to support operational expansion.

Operating loss was $63.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $63.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss includes $45.7 million of stock-based compensation for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $36.3 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $62.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $64.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $391.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is raising its full year 2023 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $620 million, representing 16% to 20% growth over full year 2022. This compares to its previous revenue guidance of $590 million to $610 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s product momentum and progress, our expected performance advantages and benefits of using our products and services, customer enthusiasm and adoption of our products and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments 10x Genomics may make. Further, such forward-looking statements may not accurately or fully reflect the potential impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, difficulties selling in APAC, product capabilities and adoption rates, international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, inflation and supply chain interruptions may have on the business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of 10x Genomics, Inc. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue (1) $ 146,819

$ 114,609

$ 281,104

$ 229,105 Cost of revenue (2) 47,207

27,704

83,102

53,182 Gross profit 99,612

86,905

198,002

175,923 Operating expenses:













Research and development (2) 71,460

70,685

138,558

134,763 Selling, general and administrative (2) 91,510

79,337

174,790

146,012 Total operating expenses 162,970

150,022

313,348

280,775 Loss from operations (63,358)

(63,117)

(115,346)

(104,852) Other income (expense):













Interest income 4,100

1,238

7,969

1,807 Interest expense (5)

(109)

(24)

(237) Other expense, net (1,504)

(1,843)

(3,020)

(2,243) Total other income (expense) 2,591

(714)

4,925

(673) Loss before provision for income taxes (60,767)

(63,831)

(110,421)

(105,525) Provision for income taxes 1,647

627

2,740

1,346 Net loss $ (62,414)

$ (64,458)

$ (113,161)

$ (106,871)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53)

$ (0.57)

$ (0.97)

$ (0.94) Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 116,707,672

113,574,757

116,166,776

113,272,158

(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Instruments













Chromium $ 12,859

$ 14,047

$ 24,485

$ 28,373 Spatial 18,096

689

25,646

792 Total instruments revenue 30,955

14,736

50,131

29,165 Consumables













Chromium 100,794

91,048

201,890

182,327 Spatial 11,694

6,886

22,976

13,557 Total consumables revenue 112,488

97,934

224,866

195,884 Services 3,376

1,939

6,107

4,056 Total revenue $ 146,819

$ 114,609

$ 281,104

$ 229,105

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Americas













United States $ 88,394

$ 69,373

$ 164,675

$ 126,814 Americas (excluding United States) 3,149

1,515

5,664

3,761 Total Americas 91,543

70,888

170,339

130,575 Europe, Middle East and Africa 31,246

25,608

59,668

46,140 Asia-Pacific













China¹ 12,755

9,984

26,786

31,766 Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 11,275

8,129

24,311

20,624 Total Asia-Pacific 24,030

18,113

51,097

52,390 Total Revenue $ 146,819

$ 114,609

$ 281,104

$ 229,105





1 Includes Hong Kong effective from the first quarter of 2023. Comparative periods have been adjusted for this inclusion.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,835

$ 1,453

$ 3,296

$ 2,467 Research and development 19,560

15,579

37,340

26,870 Selling, general and administrative 24,301

19,281

47,161

33,023 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 45,696

$ 36,313

$ 87,797

$ 62,360

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,879

$ 219,746 Marketable securities 65,506

210,238 Restricted cash 1,500

2,633 Accounts receivable, net 87,685

104,211 Inventory 83,687

81,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,683

16,578 Total current assets 582,940

635,035 Property and equipment, net 284,913

289,328 Restricted cash 3,474

4,974 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,049

69,882 Goodwill 4,511

4,511 Intangible assets, net 22,290

22,858 Other noncurrent assets 20,461

2,392 Total assets $ 989,638

$ 1,028,980 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 23,124

$ 21,599 Accrued compensation and related benefits 22,372

32,675 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 34,088

59,779 Deferred revenue 9,217

7,867 Operating lease liabilities 9,286

9,037 Total current liabilities 98,087

130,957 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 90,331

86,139 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,919

6,141 Total liabilities 196,337

223,237 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 1,936,750

1,839,397 Accumulated deficit (1,142,482)

(1,029,321) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (969)

(4,335) Total stockholders' equity 793,301

805,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 989,638

$ 1,028,980

