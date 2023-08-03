care.ai Partners with Get Well to Accelerate the Integration of Virtual Care in Smart Hospitals

Access to the industry's first Smart Care Facility Platform® with Get Well opens up novel prospects for health systems to revolutionize the delivery of intelligent care.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- care.ai , the innovator of the world's first and most advanced AI-powered Smart Care Facility Platform with healthcare's leading Ambient Intelligent Sensors, today announced its partnership and integration with Get Well , the global leader in digital patient engagement, that allows care teams to communicate with patients using the interactive TV platform already present in rooms.

With the Get Well partnership, clinicians can easily utilize care.ai's sensors with integrated virtual care solutions like Virtual Nursing, enabling Smart Care Teams to spend more time with patients, irrespective of their location. This transformative technology creates scalable and cost-effective solutions that empower nurses in acute and post-acute settings to work at the top of their licenses, delivering compassionate care with a human touch.

The care.ai Smart Care Facility Platform® is designed to centralize real-time patient care management and automate administrative tasks, enabling caregivers to deliver personalized care efficiently. With the convergence of care.ai's Always-Aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors and GetWell InPatient solution , healthcare facilities can seamlessly leverage the existing infrastructure in patient rooms to enhance the patient and clinician experience while autonomously optimizing workflows and processes.

"We are entering an era where hospital inpatient care is becoming more consumer-centric and mobile-first," said Michael Reynolds, senior vice president, Product Development at Get Well. "Our exciting new partnership with care.ai creates a holistic digital solution that maximizes patient reach and engagement while giving clinicians back the time they need. We're committed to enhancing patient and family experiences in line with the evolving needs of the healthcare environment."

"By partnering with Get Well, health systems can now effortlessly integrate our AI-powered virtual care solutions with existing Get Well systems, enabling Smart Care Teams to provide virtual nursing and new ambient sensor-assisted modes of care," said Chakri Toleti, CEO and Founder of care.ai. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with Get Well to help hospitals deploy ambiently aware AI-assisted workflows at a significant scale and speed, ultimately powering more human care."

About care.ai

care.ai is the artificial intelligence company revolutionizing healthcare with its proprietary Always-Aware Ambient Intelligent Sensors and Smart Care Facility Platform. care.ai uses AI-powered sensors to transform physical environments into self-aware smart care spaces, increasing safety, efficiency, and quality of care in healthcare facilities while at the same time autonomously improving clinical and operational workflows and enabling new virtual models of care for Smart Care Teams, including Smart-From-The-Start Virtual Nursing solutions.

About Get Well

Get Well provides enterprise patient engagement and navigation solutions for hospitals and communities around the world. Our products empower healthcare organizations to deliver patient-centered experiences that drive retention and growth, increase patient satisfaction, improve clinical quality and reduce cost of care. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow Get Well on LinkedIn and Twitter .

