Easy On Hold Says New Streaming Music Channel for Contact Center Hold Queues Will Reduce Customer Complaints About Crass Lyrics and Content

Songs with Suggestive Phrases, Innuendo, Violence, Drug Use, Profanity and More Can Trigger Callers On Hold

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy On Hold ®, the exclusive distributor of Brandi Music, announced today that it has curated a music channel for on-hold queues that solves a major issue for contact center managers: how to offer vocal hit music that doesn't offend callers who are waiting on hold. The channel, called Pop Smile, is designed to offer an enjoyable, positive listening experience for callers of any age and background.

Custom Music and Message On Hold solutions. (PRNewswire)

"We have interviewed hundreds of contact center managers, and they often cite callers' negative feedback about certain songs as one of their chief problems to solve," said Julie Brown, President and CEO of Easy On Hold. "Callers on hold are more focused on lyrics than they would be if that same song was background music in, say, a retail store. So, we can understand why contact centers are wary of offering any kind of vocal music, yet they don't want to be limited to 'safe but boring' instrumental music."

Easy On Hold analyzed a broad group of hit songs over the last 60 years that had positive, uplifting messages and were free of suggestive phrases, promiscuity and innuendo, violence and drug use, name-calling and bullying, and political points of view.

Creating the Pop Smile playlist took Easy On Hold several months to locate popular songs across decades, read through the lyrics, listen to tempos and arrangements, and then score them to eventually curate a channel that could bring out the best in the listener and put them in a great mood while waiting on hold.

Brown said the service features four other channels that are also "contact center friendly" for those call center managers who don't want to offer up vocal songs:

Bright Instrumentals

Easy Instrumentals

Jazz Masters

Light Classical

Curated Contact Center Music works with leading cloud and on-premises contact center platforms from vendors, such as Asterisk, Avaya, Bicom Systems, Broadsoft, Cisco, Fortinet, FreePBX, FreeSWITCH, Genesys, iPitomy, Mitel, OnSIP, Nextiva, Pure Connect, TPx, Vodia, Voneto, Yeastar and more.

For more information, visit Curated Contact Center Music .

ABOUT EASY ON HOLD

Easy On Hold® is a leading provider of digital streaming delivery systems for communications platforms and a producer of custom music and marketing messages for telephone on hold systems and business voice and music services. Founded in 1997, Easy On Hold has more than 26 years of experience providing custom audio services for businesses worldwide. The company leads innovation in the telephony on hold music and messaging space with proprietary streaming technology, top-rated production quality, Brandi Music overhead music service and curated streaming music for contact centers. For more information, visit Easy On Hold at https://easyonhold.com .

