Native Scholarship Provider Angelique Albert, CEO of Native Forward Scholars Fund, Named to The NonProfit Times Power & Influence Top 50

Lifelong advocate for Native people, Albert selected for list of impactful nonprofit leaders that includes heads of Ford Foundation, GLAAD, United Way, Gates Foundation, MacKenzie Scott

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelique Albert, whose organization Native Forward Scholars Fund has delivered more funding in direct scholarship dollars and support services to American Indian and Alaska Native students in the U.S. than any other scholarship provider, has been selected as one of The NonProfit Times Power & Influence Top 50 for 2023. The recognition honors top nonprofit executives who have "distinguished themselves as initiators, innovators and leaders who can redirect and rebuild vital nonprofits and their operations."

Native Forward new logo and name. (PRNewswire)

The 2023 honorees are some of the sector's most influential leaders driving systemic change, including Ford Foundation president Darren Walker; Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman; United Way CEO Angela Williams; and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. "It also is arguably the most diverse list of honorees" in the publication's history, according to Paul Clolery, vice president of The NonProfit Times. "Roughly one-third of those honored have not previously been inducted into the club. Women outnumber men on the list for the second time, 30 to 20."

Albert, who has dedicated her career to serving and empowering Native students and communities, has shepherded Native Forward through a period of unprecedented growth during its 53-year-history. Under her leadership, the organization has more than tripled its revenue and expanded its services beyond scholarships to include emergency funding and one-to-one mentoring throughout students' college careers.

"It is a humbling moment and a tremendous honor to be recognized alongside so many extraordinary, distinguished leaders and changemakers," said Albert. "It is also wonderful to see work impacting Native students being elevated, giving voice and visibility to our Native communities. I'm immensely proud that with our financial support, thousands of Native scholars every year are able to pursue their academic dreams, build impactful careers, and give back to their respective communities."

Native Forward awards up to $15 million in scholarships annually and has awarded more than $350 million in direct scholarships to over 22,000 Native students since its inception. Through scholarship funding and holistic support, Native Forward has increased the graduation rates of undergraduate students to 69%, compared to the national average of 41% for Native students, and has boosted the rate for graduate students to 95%. The organization's alumni are among the most influential Native leaders in the U.S., including Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland; National Humanities Medal recipient Dr. Henrietta Mann; Pulitzer Prize finalist Tommy Orange; and Dr. Cynthia Chavez Lamar, Director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian.

The NPT 2023 honorees were selected from a group of roughly 300 nominated top executives. One of the honorees will receive the NPT Influencer of the Year award at a gala next month at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Albert was also named one of the 2023 Women of Influence by the Albuquerque Business Journal, and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Johnson Scholarship Foundation. Albert also serves as a member of the Obama Foundation's MBK Alliance Advisory Council and is an Advisory Member of Gonzaga Universities MBA-AIE Program.

Native Forward Scholars Fund has delivered more funding in direct scholarship dollars and support services to American Indian and Alaska Native students in the U.S. than any other scholarship provider. The Albuquerque-based nonprofit is committed to ensuring that every Native student who wants to pursue higher education has the resources to do so. Over 53 years, it has empowered over 22,000 scholars from more than 500 Tribes in all 50 states and contributed to over 1,700 law degrees and more than 2,200 PhD degrees. Through scholarship funding and holistic support, Native Forward has increased the graduation rates of undergraduate students to 69%, compared to the national average of 41% for Native students, and has boosted the rate for graduate students to 95%. The organization's alumni are among the most influential Native leaders in the U.S., including Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Pulitzer Prize finalist Tommy Orange, and Dr. Cynthia Chavez Lamar, Director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian.

Contact: Jason Mandell

jason@brysongillette.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Native Forward Scholars Fund