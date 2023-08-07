Highland Electric Fleets Earns Competitive Award Contract from National Procurement Cooperative Sourcewell

Award provides public agencies with turnkey fleet electrification services

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets , the leading provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service, announced today it has been awarded a cooperative contract for turnkey fleet electrification services from Sourcewell , a trusted purchasing cooperative covering 50k+ public entities in North America. With this award contract, Sourcewell members now have direct access to Highland's full suite of electrification products and services, enabling faster deployment of electric vehicles.

For more than 40 years, Sourcewell has been the leading voice and trusted purchasing advisor for public entities like governments, education institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Known for its competitive RFP process, Sourcewell issued a solicitation for Fleet Electrification Transition Planning, Management, and Related Services. There were 48 respondents, and Sourcewell ultimately selected nine awardees of which Highland is included.

The Fleet Electrification Transition Planning, Management, and Related Services is a new category for Sourcewell. Mike Domin, Supplier Development Administrator, said "I am excited for this new category. It will bring additional solutions to Sourcewell clients, when it comes to electrification-as-a service."

"Securing this award from Sourcewell is an amazing accomplishment for the electrification sector, and a huge win for municipal fleet operators," said Richard DiMatteo, EVP and Chief Growth Officer at Highland. "Public agencies have relied on Sourcewell's vetting process for many years and they now have validated options for fleet electrification services across multiple vehicle categories including school bus, light duty, and garbage trucks."

In collaboration with Sourcewell, Highland will provide a variety of electrification planning and implementation services – including its Fleet and Depot offerings – across the school bus, waste, and light-duty segments.

