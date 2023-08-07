Mia Aesthetics Announces Opening Of New Office In New York City

Nationally recognized plastic surgery provider opens Brooklyn location to serve customers in the tri-state area

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mia Aesthetics, a leading premier provider of plastic surgery, today announced the opening of its newest office in New York City at 522 Atlantic Ave in Brooklyn. This location, the company's first in New York, and tenth overall, features the same state-of-the-art style and modern medical technology as its other clinics to deliver the highest quality plastic surgery at affordable prices.

Aiming to provide a safe and wonderful surgical experience, Mia Aesthetics' New York City office complies with CDC safety and health guidelines, as do all of its other locations, and is certified by the Quad A national accrediting board, which is the gold standard in safety. Whether it's a Breast Augmentation, Tummy Tuck, or any other procedure, the highly trained medical staff including board-certified plastic surgeons, anesthesiologists, medical assistants, nurses, and other health professionals at Mia Aesthetics make sure that every patient's time spent at the clinic is an experience unlike any other.

The practice will be led by veteran Board-Certified Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Mark Filstein, Dr. Jeff Horowitz, and Dr. Christopher Johnson, who each bring with them 20-30 years of experience transforming the lives of thousands of patients. "I am honored to help the team at Mia Aesthetics open this location and cannot wait to help patients achieve their desired results so they can look and feel their very best," said Dr. Filstein.

"We are thrilled to expand our services into New York City and offer our affordable and high-quality procedures – led by renowned Plastic Surgeons – to patients not only in the city itself but across the entire tri-state," said Sergio Alvarez, CEO at Mia Aesthetics. "Our goal is to make cosmetic procedures more accessible and affordable to the public, and with our newest opening in the heart of New York City we will be able to do just that; we cannot wait to transform more lives."

Mia Aesthetics offers an extensive range of plastic surgery options, including its signature procedure, body contouring, as well as Brazilian butt lifts, tummy tucks, liposuction, breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, and more. With a growing, top-tier staff of highly experienced plastic surgeons and over 70,000 satisfied patients, Mia Aesthetics guides patients from the first step of an instant online consultation to post-operative care, making gorgeous plastic surgery an achievable dream for anyone and everyone.

About Mia Aesthetics

Mia Aesthetics is a premier provider of plastic surgery, specializing in a wide range of transformative procedures. With multiple locations across the United States, including Miami, Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Houston, New York City, and Tampa Bay, we bring exceptional aesthetic solutions to individuals seeking to enhance their beauty and boost their confidence.

Our mission at Mia Aesthetics is to deliver the highest quality plastic surgery at affordable prices, demonstrating that the pursuit of beauty and saving money can coexist harmoniously. We believe that everyone deserves access to top-notch care and transformative procedures, regardless of their budget.

As a leading clinic in the field, we offer an extensive range of plastic surgery options, including our signature procedure, body contouring, as well as Brazilian butt lifts, tummy tucks, liposuction, breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, and more. Our skilled team of over 25 plastic surgeons, combined with the expertise gained from serving over 70,000 satisfied patients, ensures that our clients receive the utmost care and achieve outstanding results.

At Mia Aesthetics, we guide our patients through every step of their transformative journey. From the initial stage of a free online consultation to comprehensive post-operative care, we are committed to making the dream of plastic surgery a reality for everyone. Our dedicated team provides personalized attention, ensuring that each patient's unique needs and desires are met with the utmost precision and professionalism.

We take pride in our commitment to excellence, safety, and customer satisfaction. With state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge techniques, and a compassionate approach, we strive to deliver outstanding outcomes while prioritizing the well-being and comfort of our patients.

