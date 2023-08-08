DriveWealth appoints NYSE Executive Michael Blaugrund to CEO

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth , the innovative global fintech with the mission to empower investing for all, has announced the appointment of Michael Blaugrund as Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Robert Cortright, the DriveWealth founder and current CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman in which he will continue to shape the strategic vision at DriveWealth.

Blaugrund joins DriveWealth from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing strategy and operations of the NYSE Group's five equity exchanges and two options exchanges. Joining NYSE in 2016, he was responsible for the exchange's trading and data businesses, including all aspects of product development, commercial policy, market structure positioning and relationship management. Prior to NYSE, Blaugrund was the Director of Business Development at Tower Research Capital, where he was responsible for expanding the firm's global market access and developing strategic assets. He also previously led U.S. equity product strategy at NASDAQ and held product management roles at Thomson Reuters. He previously served on the boards of SIAC, the Options Clearing Corporation, and tZERO.

Blaugrund's appointment comes weeks after DriveWealth announced former Morgan Stanley executive Jason Pizzorusso as Global CFO. Both individuals bring extensive knowledge in financial services and brokerage technology, and a track record of leading teams through periods of pivotal growth and change as the company prepares to launch new products this year.

Cortright expressed his excitement about Michael joining the team, stating, "Michael is the best possible leader to take DriveWealth to the next stage and build on our foundation. Everyone who has worked with Michael knows he is not only knowledgeable and capable, but a strong and committed leader. I can't wait for this new chapter and look forward to working with him to support our mission of democratizing investing around the world."

Blaugrund commented: "I am delighted to join DriveWealth, the leading platform for global companies to deliver financial services in a modern, efficient, and compliant fashion. I have long admired Bob's vision to transform the investing landscape, and look forward to working with him, the Board, and our exceptional team to expand DriveWealth's offerings in support of our more than 100 global partners."

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth's mission is to democratize investing through use of its innovative technology. With over $550 million in funding raised to date, DriveWealth is committed to driving profitable growth and making a positive impact in the industry.

