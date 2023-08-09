PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inverness Graham backed Electron Microscopy Sciences ("EMS") and Azer Scientific ("Azer") are pleased to announce that they are coming together as one company to create a market leading solutions provider for research, clinical, and industrial lab supplies and services.

(PRNewswire)

Electron Microscopy Sciences and Azer Scientific Join Creating a Leading Life Sciences and Clinical Lab Products Company

With a common legacy of supplying high-quality products, custom capabilities, and responsive service, the combined company will offer customers over 30,000 laboratory products and deep market expertise.

The combination of EMS and Azer further builds upon private investment firm Inverness Graham's platform in Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics, establishing a diversified lab supplier at scale that leverages Azer's 20+ year history as a leading supplier of healthcare lab consumables and EMS's market leading presence as a research consumables supplier to the microscopy markets.

Raj Kapadia, CEO of EMS, who will lead the combined entity as CEO, stated: "Lab customers continue to face increasing and evolving challenges. Our new company combines two trusted brands, enabling EMS and Azer to serve our customers in new ways while maintaining our high levels of service."

Reza Ardekani, founder of Azer, who will continue as CEO of Azer, added: "We are excited to join forces with EMS and offer our customers a broader suite of high-quality products and services. Our combined expertise will enable us to provide even more innovative solutions and create a more comprehensive customer experience."

Adam Ardekani, President of Azer, adds "The two brands are complementary and expand the scale and reach for each other. I am excited to draw upon the talent and resources at both EMS and Azer to aid customers on their journey to empower scientists who are having a profound impact on the world."

The new company will maintain headquarters and facilities in the Greater Philadelphia area and will continue to promote the EMS and Azer brands.

About Inverness Graham

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm's Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses leveraging technology in Healthcare, Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm's Green Light strategy targets technology-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary Strategic Platform Build approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.

Electron Microscopy Sciences (EMS)

Founded in 1969, Electron Microscopy Sciences (EMS) is the most comprehensive source for all microscopy, histology, and general laboratory research fields. Its mission is to partner with customers to drive product and service innovation within the life sciences and research industries. Today, EMS has over 80 employees and serves customers across ~100 countries.

Learn more about EMS here.

Azer Scientific (Azer)

Founded by Reza Ardekani, Azer Scientific began with a Dell computer in his family's living room and will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Azer Scientific supports laboratories across the globe with the highest level of service and integrity in their advancement of science. Today, Azer Scientific has over 75 employees and is an established leading healthcare supplier.

Learn more about Azer here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electron Microscopy Sciences