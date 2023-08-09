PNY Announces Availability of New NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture-Based GPUs

PNY customers can now order from the expanded family of NVIDIA Ada Generation GPUs for workstations and the data center, which delivers compelling AI, compute, graphics, and real-time rendering to professionals everywhere.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY Technologies today announced it is now offering the latest NVIDIA RTX™ Ada Generation GPUs – the NVIDIA RTX 5000 , NVIDIA RTX 4500 and NVIDIA RTX 4000 high-performance workstation graphics cards and the NVIDIA L40S GPU for data centers. These new GPUs are now available to order from PNY.

The new NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation GPU is now available and shipping from PNY starting today.

Joining the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation and NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation, the NVIDIA RTX 5000, NVIDIA RTX 4500 and NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPUs are based on the powerful and ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, making them ideal for real-time ray tracing, physically accurate simulation, neural graphics, and generative AI. These GPUs combine the latest-gen RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA® cores with large GPU memory to offer unprecedented performance for creators and professionals, empowering them to unleash their imagination while maximizing productivity. Turnkey HW + Sync bundles are also available (NVIDIA RTX 5000 + HW Sync, NVIDIA RTX 4500 + HW Sync, NVIDIA RTX 4000 + HW Sync).

Expanding the Ada Lovelace architecture family of data center GPUs, which includes the NVIDIA L40 and L4 , the new NVIDIA L40S GPU is the most powerful universal GPU for the data center, delivering breakthrough multi-workload acceleration for inference and training, graphics, and video applications.

"NVIDIA's growing family of Ada Lovelace architecture products for workstations and the data center resets the boundaries for creative, engineering, healthcare, and scientific professionals," said Steven Kaner, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, PNY. "The new NVIDIA RTX 5000, 4500 and 4000 bring the latest, AI-enhanced applications and NVIDIA Omniverse-enabled workflows to a broader audience than ever before. The NVIDIA L40S, with its dramatic emphasis on AI inferencing performance, allows universal acceleration – from the data center – for applications ranging from virtual GPUs to large language models."

The NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPU is now available and shipping from PNY starting today. The NVIDIA RTX 4500 and RTX 4000 GPUs, also announced by NVIDIA at SIGGRAPH, will be available from PNY this fall, along with the NVIDIA L40S GPU.

For media or customer inquiries, please contact pnypro@pny.com.

For over 35 years, PNY has developed a broad and solutions-rich partner ecosystem across NALA that includes graphics, HPC and AI computing, across all major vertical markets. Providing engineers, researchers and visualization clients with cutting-edge NVIDIA professional GPU solutions, PNY understands the needs of its clients, offering pro-level technical support and a constant commitment to customer satisfaction. PNY delivers a full spectrum of GPUs and SSD products that enable VDI, HPC and AI environments. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey (USA), PNY maintains facilities in North America, EMEA, India and Asia. www.pny.com/pnypro

