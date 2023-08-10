Ben Kessler Promoted to President of 66degrees,A Market-Leading Google Cloud Premier PartnerPaving The Way for a Data-Driven Future

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 66degrees, a market-leading Google Cloud Premier Partner, is proud to announce the promotion of Ben Kessler to the position of President. This appointment further strengthens 66degrees' position as a market leader in helping enterprise clients achieve success through data modernization, business analytics, AI/ML, and Google Cloud services.

In his new role, Ben Kessler will be responsible for sales, delivery, and company culture. Having previously served as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer at 66degrees, Ben has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. His passion for serving others and proven ability to build businesses have made a significant impact on 66degrees' ability to serve clients and offer an incredible place to build a career.

66degrees is also proud to announce the promotion of Aaron Billings to the position of Chief Financial Officer, responsible for finance, accounting, and operational analytics. Aaron previously served as Senior Vice President of Accounting & Administration and has made remarkable contributions to 66degrees' success.

Matt Kestian will be stepping down from his CEO position at 66degrees due to personal reasons and will continue as a Board Advisor, focusing on strategic growth initiatives and key industry relationships.

Michael Biggee, Managing Partner at Sunstone Partners and Board Member at 66degrees, said "We congratulate Ben and Aaron and thank them for fostering a culture of excellence for our employees and clients. Their extensive experience, unwavering dedication, and track record of success make them invaluable to our team, and we are confident that they will excel in their new responsibilities. We also want to express our sincere appreciation to Matt and are pleased to continue working with him in his new advisor role."

66degrees is a leading Data, Analytics, and Google Cloud Premier Partner that specializes in helping enterprise clients achieve success through the utilization of AI/ML and the modernization of their data, analytics, infrastructure, and applications. With over a decade of Google Cloud expertise, 66degrees leverages the capabilities of Google Cloud to develop cutting-edge data and cloud solutions.

These solutions include secure and compliant data collection, storage, and management, data analysis for valuable insights, and the development and implementation of AI/ML models to enhance business processes and task automation. By partnering with 66degrees, clients pave the way for a more data-driven future.

