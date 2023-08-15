CELEBRITY CRUISES CONTINUES CARIBBEAN EXPANSION WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEW ITINERARIES BRINGING FOUR SHIPS TO THREE FLORIDA PORTS

Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Summit expand offerings out of South Florida's Port Everglades

More opportunities than ever before to experience Perfect Day at CocoCay

For the first time, Celebrity Equinox will offer 7-night cruises out of Port Canaveral

Celebrity Constellation to offer more frequent 7-night cruises out of Port Tampa Bay

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises , the award-winning premium cruise line pioneering resort travel at sea, is thrilled to unveil all-new Caribbean offerings for the Winter 2024-2025 season on board four stellar ships – Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Equinox, and Celebrity Summit. Embarking from three Florida ports: Central Florida's Port Canaveral, West Florida's Port Tampa Bay, and South Florida's Port Everglades, travelers will enjoy more than 40 new itineraries, all open for booking on August 22, 2023. Catering to the diverse needs of today's consumer, the new program offers a wide range of experiences, from rejuvenating quick getaways to weekly 7-night cruises, and up to 9-night escapes. Transporting guests to tropical hotspots from Belize and Bimini to Grand Cayman and San Juan, a select number of itineraries also offer the opportunity to visit Perfect Day at CocoCay .

Celebrity Apex (PRNewswire)

"We are so excited to unveil this new program. It provides our guests with more options to experience the natural beauty of the Caribbean, which is elevated by our personalized experiences on board," says Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. "As part of this expansion, we are thrilled to add Port Canaveral to our list of home ports – it is a perfect market to reach a wide mix of both in- and out-of-state travelers looking for fun in the Caribbean sun."

More Opportunities to Sail from South Florida and Visit Perfect Day at CocoCay

As part of the new program, Celebrity will expand its offerings from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades, to include more opportunities to set sail on two award-winning ships: Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Summit . From October 23, 2024, to March 8, 2025, travelers can enjoy five new sailings on Apex, ranging from 6- to 7-night itineraries visiting destinations like St. Maarten, San Juan, Grand Cayman, and Mexico, as well as select sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

A vibrant private island paradise nestled in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay offers the best of beach-side bliss and sun-soaked excitement. With something for everyone, guests can enjoy miles of pristine white-sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters, take a dip in the largest freshwater pool in The Bahamas, and swim up to the bar for a refreshing tropical cocktail. Plus, guests can experience the ultimate in relaxation and privacy at Coco Beach Club that features a heated infinity pool, specialty restaurant, 20 exclusive overwater cabanas, and more. Debuting in January 2024, Perfect Day at CocoCay will introduce Hideaway Beach – an adults-only paradise, with private cabanas and a new signature food outlet.

Additionally, from February 25, 2025, to April 10, 2025, Summit will offer five new itineraries ranging from 5- to 9-night across the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

"As one of Celebrity Cruises' homeports, we are excited about the new sailings on Apex and Summit. In addition to the line's 'resort at sea' experience, their cruise guests can expect to experience unrivalled customer service and ease of sailing at Port Everglades," said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

Celebrity Comes to Port Canaveral

For the first time ever, Celebrity Cruises will sail out of Orlando's Port Canaveral with 20 new itineraries, from November 21, 2024, to April 19, 2025, on board the intimate Celebrity Equinox . With most itineraries spanning 7-nights, travelers will have the opportunity to visit highly sought-after Caribbean destinations like the Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan, and St. Maarten. Just in time for the Spring Break season, two sailings on March 1st and March 15th, 2025, will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay.

"We are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our new partner and honored to be part of their Caribbean expansion plans," said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. "The demand for Celebrity Cruise sailings from our Port has been growing. Now, with Celebrity Equinox homeported here, there are great opportunities for even more cruise travelers to experience the cruise line's high-quality experience, while experiencing the comfort and ease of travel provided by our Port.

Refreshed Caribbean Offerings from Port Tampa Bay

Celebrity Cruises will revamp its current Caribbean program out of Port Tampa Bay. Guests can now enjoy more frequent opportunities to set sail with 6- to 7-night cruises on board Celebrity Constellation . The new program expands the brand's offerings with four new itineraries and a total of 14 sailings for the season from January 2, 2025, to April 6, 2025. These itineraries will visit destinations like Belize, Honduras, Key West, Mexico, and New Orleans during Mardi Gras, scheduled for March 1, 2025.

"There has never been a better time to sail Celebrity Cruises from Port Tampa Bay. We are excited for Celebrity's new offerings and our continued successful partnership," said Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President and CEO. "Celebrity Constellation is a beautiful ship that provides travelers with an unforgettable cruise experience, all the while being located just steps from Tampa's top attractions."

