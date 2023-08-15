MyFitnessPal Announces Special Delivery: New Nutrition and Fitness Plan for Expectant Moms with Fitness Expert, and Mom-to-Be, Deja Riley

No. 1 nutrition and food tracking app teams up with social media and fitness personality, Deja, to share self-care tips and inspiration for pregnant women

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no shortage of advice on managing weight and eating right for your baby - this is not that. MyFitnessPal 's nutrition experts have collaborated with fitness expert and expectant mom, Deja Riley , on an easy-to-follow program that puts the focus back on moms. Including simple strategies to help ease pregnancy symptoms and increase energy, the free Eating for Pregnancy plan offers a holistic look at moms' wellbeing along with comprehensive nutrition and fitness insights. The week-long program offers daily tips, food ideas and even recipe recommendations from MyFitnessPal's registered dietitians and moms who have been there.

"Throughout pregnancy it's important to track and follow the baby's progress but it's also important to put some of the focus back on mom - making sure we're taking care of ourselves properly, from nutrition to simply carving out time for self-care," says Riley. "MyFitnessPal makes it easy to track food choices, water intake and movement and doing so has helped me identify choices that directly impact my mood and energy."

"This isn't an eating program. It's a plan that offers real-life strategies to help navigate a time that can feel both overwhelming and exciting, not only for those who are pregnant for the first time, but even experienced moms, because every pregnancy is unique," shares Stephanie Nelson, MS, RD and MyFitnessPal in-house registered dietitian.

As a fitness expert and instructor, Deja already wears many hats and in her newest role as mom-to-be, she's sharing some of her favorite modified fitness movements as part of the program. With the Eating for Pregnancy plan, users will also learn how to help navigate:

Morning sickness , one of the earliest and most infamous pregnancy symptoms that 50 to 90% 1 of people experience

Heartburn due to a growing uterus making room for a healthy baby that adds pressure and causes food and drink to back up into the esophagus

Constipation thanks to ever-changing hormones and iron-packed prenatal vitamins which tend to slow down digestion

Exercise with a body that's changing daily, knowing that movement helps with energy, mood and symptoms

Fatigue and low energy levels as your body's focused on the important task of keeping baby healthy

Cravings which are often your body's way of telling you it needs certain nutrients, or can also just be a side effect of hormones and your mood

The Eating for Pregnancy plan is now available on MyFitnessPal, and can be downloaded for free via App Store and Google Play .

