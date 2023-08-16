AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8, 2023, Inc. Magazine unveiled its highly-anticipated Inc. 5000 list, and we are thrilled to share that AdCellerant achieved a ranking of 3,439 overall, 102 in Colorado, 392 in the business products and service category, and 85 in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Colorado area. This accomplishment marks our sixth consecutive year securing a spot on this prestigious list, reaffirming our position as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. At AdCellerant, our success is not just a coincidence but a result of our commitment to our six core values. These values have been the driving force behind our continued ascent in independent small businesses, solidifying our reputation as a true leader in the industry.

AdCellerant lands on the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Consecutive Year

"Celebrating our sixth consecutive year on the Inc. 5,000 list commemorates our unwavering dedication, relentless drive, and unyielding passion. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries, embracing challenges, and carving a path of sustained growth," said Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "We extend our deepest thanks to our exceptional team, visionary leaders, and valued partners for their collective effort that propelled us towards this remarkable milestone."

Six Core Values Lead to Six Years on the Inc. 5000

As we celebrate this milestone, we want to take a moment to highlight the six core values that have guided us on this journey:

Results-Driven: We relentlessly pursue measurable and impactful results, ensuring every campaign delivers tangible success for our partners. Cutting-Edge Technology: By embracing the latest tools and data analytics, we stay ahead in the fast-paced world of digital marketing, guaranteeing you a competitive edge. Customers First: Your success is our mission's core. We prioritize your needs, goals, and satisfaction, building strong and enduring partnerships. Ethics & Transparency: Honesty, integrity, and ethical practices are the foundation of every decision we make, fostering trust and reliability in our relationships. Giving Back: We believe in the power of giving back to society. By actively engaging in philanthropic initiatives, we make a positive impact beyond our business success. Culture of Innovation: Our team's curiosity and creativity drive us to explore new ideas and pioneer groundbreaking marketing approaches, ensuring your brand stays ahead of the curve.

Thanks to the foundation laid by these values, we have maintained our position as a leading digital marketing powerhouse. We are committed to driving even more success for your business and look forward to the journey ahead together.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. With an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation campaign launch to campaign performance. All within a single platform.

For more information or to book a demo, visit www.adcellerant.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is$100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always,Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc.Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism,Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print,digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visitwww.inc.com.For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31-November 2in San Antonio, visithttp://conference.inc.com/.

