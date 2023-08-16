ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) announced today the election of Tarang Amin and Mercedes Abramo to its Board of Directors. The Company also announced the retirements of Richard Smucker, Paul Dolan and Sandra Pianalto from its Board of Directors. With his retirement, Richard Smucker will assume the role of Chairman Emeritus on the Company's board.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Elects Tarang Amin and Mercedes Abramo to its Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

Amin currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., a leader in the beauty industry with a growing portfolio of popular brands. Prior to joining e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., he was President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Schiff Nutrition International and held various leadership roles at The Clorox Company and The Procter & Gamble Company.

Abramo is currently the global Deputy Chief Commercial Officer of international luxury goods retailer, Cartier, following her time as Chief Executive Officer of the company's North American business. Before joining Cartier, Abramo served in a series of leadership roles with Tiffany & Co., Loews Hotels and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

"We are excited to welcome Tarang and Mercedes to our Board of Directors, further diversifying the expertise we have supporting the continued growth of our business," said Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, The J.M. Smucker Co. "Tarang's entrepreneurial spirit and leadership acumen have allowed him to establish high performing teams and achieve success across several consumer-packaged goods categories. Mercedes has played a critical role supporting the continued leadership of an iconic international luxury brand through her deep experience in retail and operations along with her consumer centric approach. In addition to their extensive leadership experience, Tarang and Mercedes share in our values and appreciate their roles in supporting the continuity of our unique culture."

"On behalf of the board, I also want to extend our appreciation to Richard, Paul and Sandra who have provided exceptional leadership in their roles on the board during a time of growth for our Company."

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse portfolio of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, consumer foods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

(PRNewsfoto/The J.M. Smucker Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.