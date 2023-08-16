Avera Medical Minute
TOP 1 AIMS TO SURPASS 400 MPH AT UPCOMING SPEED TRIALS EVENT IN BOLIVIA

Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
https://www.boliviaspeedtrials.com/

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the August 16th to the 21st, Top 1 will host the Bolivia Speed Trials Event in Salar de Uyuni, located just south of the Andes.

Top 1 Logo and Tagline
Top 1 Logo and Tagline(PRNewswire)
Top 1 Ack Attack Streamliner aiming to be the first motorcycle to break 400 MPH.

The Top 1 Team Ack Attack will return to Bolivia, hoping to surpass the 400 mph (640 km/h) barrier on a motorcycle. Sanctioned by both the FIM and FIA, the expedition will be led by Mike Akatiff, creator of the Ack Attack streamliner. Currently holding the land speed record at 376/mph (605/kph), Rocky Robinson will pilot the streamliner with the assistance of a professional crew to guarantee peak performance during the attempt.

Over the past 20 years, Top 1 Oil has been an avid supporter of land-speed racing along with many other motorsport competitions. This upcoming event serves as an inspiration for other racers to push the boundaries of what's possible.

The following vehicles are in Bolivia, currently on their way to the salt flats!

FIM Motorcycles

Racer

Country

Vehicle

Goal

Al Lamb

USA

Sit-On Bike, Honda

Exceed 300 MPH

Mike Garcia

USA

Sit-On Bike, Suzuki

Exceed 300 MPH

Scott Horner

USA

Sit-On Bike, Suzuki

Exceed 300 MPH

Richard Assen

Australia

Suzuki

Exceed 300 MPH

Rocky Robinson

USA

Streamliner Suzuki

Exceed 400 MPH

Jamie Williams

USA

Sit-On MTT Turbine Bike, Snowmobile Suzuki

Attempting to Break Existing Records

FIA Cars

Racer

Vehicle

Goal

Jamie Williams

Streamliner

Exceed 300 MPH

Jim Knapp

Streamliner

Exceed 500 MPH

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-1-aims-to-surpass-400-mph-at-upcoming-speed-trials-event-in-bolivia-301901311.html

SOURCE Top 1 Oil Products

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.