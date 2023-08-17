Sabio Announces Continued Growth, Following Inclusion in Convergent TV LUMAscape and Fourth MarTech Breakthrough Awards Win

Company's momentum from first half of 2023 led by innovation brings industry-wide recognition, with CEO and Co-founder shortlisted for Digiday's 2023 Tech Awards

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Inc., a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced its continued growth among the CTV/OTT landscape in 2023, building on momentum from its impressive 2022 fiscal year. The company also announced its inclusion in LUMA's Convergent TV LUMAscape for the first time, as well as its recent MarTech Breakthrough Award win for "Best Behavioral Targeting Platform."

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO.P) (PRNewsfoto/Sabio Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In addition to company accolades, the team has received recognition for their noteworthy contributions and exceptional leadership. Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and Co-Founder of Sabio Holdings, has been named as one of five finalists shortlisted for Digiday's 2023 Technology Awards as "Founder of the Year," a category that recognizes founders displaying excellence through outstanding and inspired work at their company. Winners will be announced for this award August 29, 2023. Meghna Kothari, Sabio's Vice President of Culture and Communications, has been honored on Campaign US's prestigious 40 Over 40 list alongside 39 other inspiring executives across the advertising, media, marketing, communications, and technology industries. With 47.5% female and 32% ethnically diverse representation, the annual list continues to reflect the changing face of the industry as we strive for a more diverse workforce. Recipients, including Kothari, will be honored at the annual 40 Over 40 Awards ceremony in New York City on September 28, 2023.

Sabio Holdings surpassed its 2022 revenue goals led by the company's dominant demand-side platform, Sabio Inc., which drove an increased expansion with its CTV/OTT revenues growing 144% in 2022. Sabio Inc. has built on this momentum through 2023, growing its revenues in the same category another 63% in Q1.

"As a minority-owned CTV platform, we have been outpacing the growth of the greater streaming industry," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO of Sabio Holdings. "Our 2023 success thus far has been notable, and we anticipate the second half of 2023 and well into 2024 to build on the footprint we have created within the market. Our continued growth in the CTV/OTT space has helped us reach a milestone achievement in being added to LUMA's prestigious classification of leading monetization platforms along with The Trade Desk and Magnite, to name a few."

Sabio's inclusion in LUMA's latest Convergent TV LUMAscape not only reflects the company's record-breaking growth over recent years, it also demonstrates the expansion of its overall industry footprint. Since 2014, LUMA has been at the leading edge of Convergent TV, laying out a vision for how digital video and traditional TV would converge. It has advised on more CTV deals than any other investment bank, resulting in more than $5 billion in total deal value.

Sabio's 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award win is the fourth for the company, having first been recognized in 2019 for its exceptional behavior targeting solutions. The awards program is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in today's global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries. Since 2019, the company has won the category in 2020, 2022, and now 2023 for its continued growth, innovation, and impact across the industry.

"To be honored for the fourth time as the Best Behavioral Targeting Platform by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards speaks to our technology's impact on our clients' success," said Simon Wong, Executive Vice President of Sabio. "Sabio's platform provides companies with a greater understanding of performance at a household level. Our team maintains a humanized approach in solving advertisers' challenges of reaching the right audience on the right device at the right time."

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad, and sales technology companies, products, and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing, and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and FAST channel space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.