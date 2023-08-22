THE DERMATOLOGY FOUNDATION AND SKIN OF COLOR SOCIETY PARTNER TO DELIVER NEW DEI RESEARCH SUPPORT FOR 2024 WITH $1M GRANT FROM SANOFI-REGENERON

The Sanofi-Regeneron Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mid-Career Award will be available to three established investigators beginning in 2024; applications accepted beginning September 15, 2023

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermatology Foundation (DF) and the Skin of Color Society (SOCS) have partnered to create and deliver an impactful opportunity to advance health equity in the specialty of dermatology.

Pictured from left: John Bournas, DF Executive Director; Sewon Kang, MD, FAAD, DF Vice President; Andrew Korotzer, PhD, Regeneron; Deb Sierka, PharmD, Sanofi; Janet Fairley, MD, FAAD, DF President; Valerie M. Harvey, MD, MPH, FAAD, SOCS Immediate Past President; Jonathan Weiss, MD, FAAD, DF Board member, and Kimberly Miller, SOCS Executive Director. (PRNewswire)

Developed especially for the exceptional mid-career investigator with an established trajectory of excellence in basic, clinical or translational science, the Sanofi-Regeneron Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mid-Career Award will expand the understanding of dermatological issues impacting underrepresented or underserved groups in medicine.

This substantial award adds a critical piece to the pipeline of investigators working to address healthcare disparities. Supported research projects are expected to yield novel results that will provide urgently needed preliminary data and will serve as a springboard for obtaining larger research grants.

Administered and promoted by the DF/SOCS Collaborative, this unique award will leverage the DF's experience and infrastructure in award development and management, along with the SOCS's expertise in DEI and deep reach into the community of DEI investigators.

About the Sanofi-Regeneron Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mid-Career Award

All research must be conducted in the US under the sponsorship of a department/division of dermatology that is ACGME-approved for training in dermatology. Applicants must meet the DF's general eligibility requirement, in addition to the award-specific requirements at the time of funding.

The request for research proposals opens on September 15 and closes on December 1, 2023 , with disbursements to commence in 2024.

Award Funding

Each Award will provide $100,000 in annual funding for up to three years. Award dollars could be used for any combination of salary and related benefits, and project expenses supporting a meritorious research project. A total of three awards will be available for funding.

Selection Process

Each of the award recipients will be selected by the DF and SOCS Collaborative according to a well-defined evaluation process based on the National Institutes of Health procedure for research grants. The collaborative review process will identify worthy applicants—talented researchers with the ideas, thought leadership and experience needed to pave the way for scientific advancements and improvements in patient care.

Eligibility Requirements

Each applicant must meet the DF's stringent eligibility requirements, including, but not limited to:

The proposed project must address an issue impacting groups underrepresented/underserved in medicine. Award applicants belonging to groups underrepresented/underserved in medicine are encouraged to apply for this award.

A strong demonstrated commitment to research.

At least 75% of their time is devoted to research.

Appropriate training and experience in relevant research.

A faculty appointment in an accredited dermatology department/division, within 12 years of appointment as an Assistant Professor.

An MD, DO, MD/PhD or PhD degree.

Application Timeline

Application packages for the Award will be accepted through the Dermatology Foundation online portal beginning September 15 through December 1 of each year for funding beginning July 1 of the following year.

"The Dermatology Foundation is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the Skin of Color Society on the Sanofi-Regeneron sponsored DEI mid-career award. We believe this award can be transformative in supporting the next generation of clinical, translational, and basic researchers in this critical area," comments Janet A. Fairley, MD, FAAD, President of the Dermatology Foundation and Strauss Professor and Chair, Department of Dermatology, University of Iowa. "Furthermore, our research programs need to reflect the changing demographics and skin problems in the U.S. and this program will help us achieve this aim."

"We are honored to collaborate with the Dermatology Foundation on this extraordinary opportunity to support highly trained investigators with a special interest in skin of color dermatology whose work will contribute much-needed research into dermatologic diseases affecting our patients of color," comments Andrew F. Alexis, MD, MPH, FAAD, Skin of Color Society President (2023-2024), and Professor of Clinical Dermatology and Vice Chair for Diversity and Inclusion at Weill Cornell Medicine.

"Given the dire need for more research into skin conditions that disproportionately impact underrepresented/underserved patients, this generous grant from Sanofi-Regeneron will facilitate seminal contributions to science, which will ultimately bring about health equity for patients," remarks John E. Harris, MD, PhD, FAAD, Chair of the Skin of Color Society's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Research Grant Committee (2023-2024), Chair of Dermatology, Director of the Autoimmune Therapeutics Institute and Director of the Vitiligo Clinic and Research Center at UMass Chan Medical School, and past recipient of research grants and awards from both the Dermatology Foundation and the Skin of Color Society.

For more information, visit https://dermatologyfoundation.org/rap/

About the Dermatology Foundation

The purpose of the Dermatology Foundation is simple but powerful. For nearly sixty years, the Dermatology Foundation has identified and supported the early career work of investigators with great potential. Our research awards have helped launch outstanding research and academic careers and have helped make the practice of dermatology what it is today. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than 2,500 research awards to enable advancements in patient care by providing more than $82.7M in funding for discovery to talented investigators. The Dermatology Foundation has a proven track record of funding novel ideas and individuals who are dedicated to expanding the understanding of dermatologic conditions and diseases. www.dermatologyfoundation.org

About the Skin of Color Society

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is a globally recognized leader in advancing skin of color dermatology, with dermatologist members from 30 countries around the world. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Susan C. Taylor, the SOCS mission is to achieve health equity and excellence in patient care through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy. Since inception, SOCS has worked tirelessly to strengthen the pipeline of dermatology students, and residents as well as comprehensively train dermatology fellows in delivering culturally competent care to diverse populations. SOCS membership includes highly skilled mentors across dermatology subspecialties (medical, cosmetic and surgical), and practice settings (private practice, public service and academia). SOCS has successfully mentored hundreds of medical students, dermatology residents and fellows and has awarded various research, fellowship, observership, career development and innovation grants to early and mid-career dermatologists. www.skinofcolorsociety.org

