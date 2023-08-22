Hightower Facilitates Highland Private Wealth's Sub-Acquisition of Trellis Advisors in the Pacific Northwest

Wealth Management Firms Join Forces in Washington State to Deliver Excellent Client-Centric Services & Comprehensive Planning Solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it facilitated a sub-acquisition on behalf of Highland Private Wealth Management (Highland), its advisory business based in Bellevue, Washington, with Trellis Advisors, LLC (Trellis), a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm based in Ellensburg, Washington. Trellis, with over $470 million in assets under management (AUM), brings Highland's total AUM to $1.9 billion.

Highland's acquisition of Trellis is driven by a strong culture connection between the two organizations, deep alignment in helping clients leverage their wealth to live fully, and Trellis' interest in achieving scale with Hightower's back- and middle-office functions. Highland's success in completing the transaction less than a year after partnering with Hightower signals its position as an attractive partner for advisors throughout the Pacific Northwest. Its strong growth trajectory, both organically and via acquisition, demonstrates Highland's ability to nurture client relationships, prospect new clients, as well as add talent and capabilities to the organization.

"We have known Highland for years, and we have similar core values of integrity and objectivity," said Ray Gilmour, Founder of Trellis. "We both take a holistic approach to comprehensive wealth planning for our clients and offer parallel services to build and nurture a client service offering that can adapt to evolving needs. We look forward to joining the Highland organization."

Highland's CEO and Founder, John Christianson, added, "We are coming together because of our commitment to helping clients connect their money to a life of meaning and purpose. Trellis shares our client-centric ethos, to act as a 'wealth confidant' in all aspects of our clients' lives. Bringing Trellis into the Highland family is a natural geographic extension of our advisory services in Washington state as we continue to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest."

"Highland's acquisition of Trellis demonstrates Hightower's proven ability to drive growth through our affiliated businesses," said Bob Oros, Chairman and CEO, Hightower. "We're excited to have supported Highland with their expansion goals within the first year of the business since joining Hightower and look forward to continuing to support these ambitions – both on the inorganic and organic side."

In addition to inorganic support, Hightower offers its 135 advisory businesses in 35 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, talent acquisition, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Advisors benefit from streamlined access to the Hightower National Trust Company, estate & financial planning, and business management services such as personal CFO, bookkeeping, bill pay and tax preparation for their clients.

As of June 30, 2023, Hightower's assets under management (AUM) were approximately $131 billion.

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com .

Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC.

