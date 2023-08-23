Nevro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, announced today that it is participating in the following investor conferences:

On September 7, 2023 , Kevin Thornal , Chief Executive Officer and President, and Rod MacLeod , Chief Financial Officer will present at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 4:30 PM ET at the Encore Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, MA.

On September 11, 2023 , Kevin Thornal , Chief Executive Officer and President, and Rod MacLeod , Chief Financial Officer will present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 12:55 PM ET at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY .

A webcast of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb, with and without surgery, and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

