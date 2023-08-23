Easy Placement Spots, Slice Guides, and Fill Marks for Better Baking Results

VALLEJO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's iconic cookware brand Farberware® expands its assortment of high quality bakeware with new Farberware® Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware. Uniquely designed to make baking easier and empower anyone to bake with confidence, the new collection is available now at www.FarberwareCookware.com , Walmart.com, Amazon.com, JCPenney.com, and Wayfair.com.

New Farberware® Easy Solutions™ Nonstick 12 Cup Muffin Pan with Fill Lines. (PRNewswire)

As its name implies, Farberware Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware solves a number of common baking challenges, such as portioning out dough and pouring batter in equal measurements for evenly-sized cookies, cakes, and muffins. Each item in this uniquely designed collection is built intentionally to guide the baker in making an array of perfectly baked treats with easy placement spots on the cookie pans, slice guides on loaf and cake pans, and fill marks on muffin pans. In addition, unique markings on cake pan rims provide guidelines for even slicing, meaning no more arguments over who gets the largest piece of cake!

Constructed from heavy-duty steel to resist warping, Farberware Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware features a durable two-layer nonstick coating for superior food release, long-lasting use, and easy cleaning. The bakeware's wide pan edges make it easy to carry and remove pans from the oven. Oven safe up to 450° F, Farberware Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware is offered in the following items:

9x5 inch Loaf Pan with Slice Guides ($9.99)

9-inch Square Cake Pan with Slice Guides ($9.99)

9 inch Round Cake Pan with Slice Guides ($9.99)

10x15 inch Cookie Pan with Easy Placement Spots ($11.99)

11x17 inch Cookie Pan with Easty Placement Spots ($13.99)

9x13 inch Cake Pan with Slice Guides ($13.99)

12 Cup Muffin Pan with Fill Lines ($16.99)

* All prices are suggested retail (please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing).

For further information on Farberware Easy Solutions™ Nonstick Bakeware, consumers are welcomed to visit the company's website, Farberwarecookware.com , Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , or call its toll-free number, 1-800-809-7166.

Farberwarecookware.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Farberware Cookware Affiliates or email Julia@jspublicrelations.com.

Established over 120 years ago, Farberware® is one of the most enduring brands in America with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generation. In 2022, Farberware was voted America's #1 most trusted cookware brand by BrandSpark, which surveyed 14,718 consumers across 126 everyday consumer product categories (story with full results published in Newsweek, May 6, 2022). Widely available at stores nationwide, Farberware® cookware and bakeware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.