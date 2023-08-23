Revolutionizing Beauty Logistics: ForwardX Robotics Partners with POLA ORBIS to Transform Warehouse Operations

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, ForwardX Robotics, a global leader in vision-based Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) technology, has joined forces with POLA ORBIS, a prestigious Japanese beauty and cosmetics company. Responding to the intricate demands of its bustling warehouse, POLA ORBIS sought a dynamic solution to streamline their operational complexities. With over 100 cosmetics stores to replenish and an inventory of 500+ SKUs to manage, the company turned to ForwardX Robotics for an innovative answer. ForwardX delivered with customized Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) equipped with built-in weighing scales to cater to the warehouse's specific operational requirements.

The successful deployment of ForwardX's solution has yielded immediate and significant results. POLA ORBIS has achieved a remarkable 30% reduction in worker travel distance, 25% reduction in labor costs, along with a substantial 10% decrease in logistics costs. The transformation not only addressed POLA ORBIS's immediate operational challenges but also drove tangible and sustainable results, enhancing order fulfillment precision, minimizing transportation downtime, and boosting overall productivity in their warehouse operations.

POLA ORBIS faced a pressing challenge in their traditional picking process. In response, ForwardX Robotics tailored a cutting-edge solution to cater to POLA ORBIS's unique needs. The heart of the innovation: custom AMRs embedded with precision weighing scales. These weighing scales are powered by the AMRs themselves, eliminating the need for manual recharging; the weight of the goods are also seamlessly verified during the picking process, ensuring picking accuracy of 99.99% with over 99.9% uptime, thus achieving a pick-to-go solution.

This dynamic partnership highlights the power of deploying AMRs and tailored solutions to tackle distinct organizational demands. It is a testament to the effectiveness of harnessing cutting-edge technology to transform complex operations and achieve unparalleled results.

As one of the top three global assisted picking solutions providers, along with Locus Robotics and 6 River Systems, ForwardX stands out with its strong presence in retail warehousing. Using picking AMRs that boast heavy payload capacities of 661 to 1,336 lbs, ForwardX has the unique ability to combine each and case picking in one warehouse. Additionally, ForwardX provides tailored retail solutions, combining RFID scanners, onboard weighing scales, and other accessories to meet a variety of unique business demands.

About POLA ORBIS HOLDING INC.:

Established in 1929, POLA ORBIS is one of the leading Japanese cosmetics companies that develops and manufactures cosmetics products. The POLA ORBIS Group is committed to creating everlasting happiness among people and communities wishing for beauty and health and specializes in skincare. Under its multi-brand strategy, the POLA ORBIS Group holds multiple cosmetics brands including POLA, ORBIS, THREE, and Jurlique, in addition to POLA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, the R&D company for the Group.

About ForwardX Robotics:

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based AMR technology, delivering innovative end-to-end material handling solutions for warehousing and manufacturing facilities. With its advanced fleet management software and the widest range of vision-first Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), ForwardX Robotics helps businesses achieve higher performance and value within their supply chain operations. The company is comprised of over 250 members hailing from top universities and leading enterprises around the world. As shown by the 350+ patents and its award-winning research work, such as Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award and Robotics Business Review's RBR50 Innovations Award, ForwardX Robotics continues to push the boundaries of innovation.

ForwardX has deployed over 3,000 AMRs in over 150 facilities across 4 continents. With offices in the US, Japan, Korea, and China, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to empower the workforce of tomorrow.

For more information, visit: https://www.forwardx.com/

