PerfectServe Positioned Highest in Ability to Execute in the First Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Clinical Communication and Collaboration

Company leaders believe PerfectServe's placement in the Leaders Quadrant also reflects its advanced Completeness of Vision and status as an early adopted of the Gartner real-time health system paradigm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe® , a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that Gartner has positioned the company as a Leader and highest in execution in the inaugural Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration .1 PerfectServe was one of eight vendors evaluated for the report.

"PerfectServe has been in the deepest trenches of healthcare communication and clinical workflows for over 25 years, so we strongly believe that being recognized as a Leader in this important report is validation of our focus, innovation, and fierce dedication to customers," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "With the capabilities of our Unite platform , from comprehensive clinical and patient communication to provider scheduling to a cloud-native operator console, we strongly believe that no other vendor can enable end-to-end, enterprise-wide communication and collaboration strategies as well as PerfectServe."

"I've worked with PerfectServe for a number of years now, and I can say with confidence that they've always been a close, strategic, and collaborative partner with our organization," said Dr. Doug McKee, Chief Medical Information Officer for Rockledge, Florida-based Health First. "They've approached our relationship as an opportunity to succeed together, and when you combine the depth of their knowledge with the extensibility, functionality, and reliability of their products, PerfectServe is hard to beat in my opinion. Our partnership is still growing, and I look forward to continued benefits."

Gartner defines clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) systems as mobile platforms used by "clinicians, care teams, support staff, patients, and caregivers who collaborate on treatment and care activity within ambulatory, acute, post-acute, and virtual care settings." According to Gartner, CC&C systems "improve situational awareness surrounding the patient and information sharing at the point of care and during care transitions."

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is the culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

1. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration, Barry Runyon, 31 July 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

