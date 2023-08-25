FDA Roundup: August 25, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Ecuador's seafood regulatory authority to enhance the safety of shrimp imported to the United States .



Today, the FDA announced the signing of a first-of-its kind Regulatory Partnership Arrangement withseafood regulatory authority to enhance the safety of shrimp imported to





On Thursday, the FDA issued a proposed rule to revise the standard of identity and standard of fill of container for canned tuna. The proposed rule responds, in part, to a citizen petition submitted by Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, StarKist Co., and Tri Union Seafoods, LLC (dba Chicken of the Sea International).





On Wednesday, the FDA updated Safely Treating Molluscum, a Common Skin Condition with information for consumers on a new drug approval. There is only one FDA-approved treatment for molluscum, called Ycanth (cantharidin), which must be administered by a health care professional. The FDA has not approved any nonprescription products to treat molluscum.





On Wednesday, the FDA issued warning letters to 15 online retailers for selling and/or distributing unauthorized e-cigarette products packaged to look like youth-appealing characters, school supplies, toys, and drinks. Since the appearance of these illegal products can be deceiving, the agency is also seeking to raise awareness among parents, teachers, and other adults headed into the new school year.

On Tuesday, the FDA updated Hurricane Season: Be Prepared with additional information and resources for consumers. September is National Preparedness Month and is a great time to review recommendations, emergency kits, and rotate/replace items that may be expired so individuals are prepared for disasters and emergencies, which can happen at any time.

