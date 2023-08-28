AbbVie Submits Regulatory Applications to FDA and EMA for Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®) in Ulcerative Colitis

Submissions are supported by two Phase 3 clinical trials demonstrating risankizumab achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission (per Adapted Mayo Score) and key secondary endpoints as an induction and maintenance treatment 1,2

Safety results were generally consistent with the known safety profile of risankizumab, with no new safety risks observed 1,2

Risankizumab is an IL-23 inhibitor being evaluated as a treatment for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and is currently approved by FDA and EMA in Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it has submitted applications for a new indication to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for risankizumab (SKYRIZI®, 1200 mg intravenous [IV] [induction dose] and 180 mg and 360 mg subcutaneous [SC] [maintenance dose]) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

"While there has been advancement in therapies to treat ulcerative colitis, there is still an ongoing need for additional treatments to help those seeking relief from its disruptive effects," said Roopal Thakkar, M.D., senior vice president, development, regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, AbbVie. "These submissions demonstrate our continued commitment to helping people living with IBD, and we look forward to providing a potential new treatment option for the management of ulcerative colitis."

Applications to the FDA and EMA are supported by data from two Phase 3 clinical trials: an induction study, INSPIRE, and a maintenance study, COMMAND.1,2 Significantly more patients treated with risankizumab 1200 mg IV at week 12 in the induction study and 180 mg or 360 mg SC at week 52 in the maintenance study achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission (per Adapted Mayo Score), compared to patients receiving placebo.1,2 Additionally, more risankizumab-treated patients in both the induction and maintenance studies achieved the key secondary endpoints of endoscopic improvement (endoscopic subscore ≤1 without evidence of friability) and histologic endoscopic mucosal improvement (HEMI, defined as endoscopic subscore ≤1 without evidence of friability and Geboes score ≤3.1) compared to placebo.1,2

The safety results in INSPIRE and COMMAND were generally consistent with the safety profile of risankizumab observed in previous studies across other indications, with no new safety risks observed.1,2

Risankizumab (SKYRIZI) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, idiopathic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) of the large intestine that causes continuous mucosal inflammation extending, to a variable extent, from the rectum to the more proximal colon.3,4 The hallmark signs and symptoms of ulcerative colitis include rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, tenesmus (a sense of pressure), urgency and fecal incontinence.3,4 The disease course of ulcerative colitis varies between patients and can range from quiescent disease to chronic refractory disease, which in some cases can lead to surgery or life-threatening complications.5,6 The severity of symptoms and unpredictability of disease course can lead to substantial burden and often disability among those living with the disease.7

About INSPIRE Induction Study1

INSPIRE is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of risankizumab 1200 mg IV administered every four weeks as induction therapy in subjects with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

The primary endpoint is clinical remission (per adapted Mayo Score, defined as SFS ≤1 and not greater than baseline, RBS of 0 and endoscopic subscore ≤1 without friability) at week 12. Key secondary endpoints include clinical response (decrease from baseline in the Adapted Mayo score ≥2 points and ≥30% from baseline, plus a decrease in RBS ≥1 or an absolute RBS ≤1), endoscopic improvement (endoscopic subscore ≤1 without friability), and HEMI (endoscopic subscore of 0 or 1 without friability and Geboes score ≤3.1) at week 12.

Topline results of the study were shared in March 2023. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03398148).

About COMMAND Maintenance Study2

The COMMAND study is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, controlled, 52-week maintenance study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of risankizumab 180 mg or 360 mg SC in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. This study had a re-randomized withdrawal design in which all patients received risankizumab IV induction and those who responded to risankizumab were re-randomized to receive risankizumab 180 mg or 360 mg SC or withdrawal from risankizumab treatment (induction-only control group). For those randomized to the withdrawal from risankizumab treatment (induction-only control group), the rest of the study duration was a risankizumab washout. The objective of the Phase 3 study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of risankizumab 180 mg or 360 mg as maintenance therapy versus withdrawal from risankizumab treatment (control) in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who responded to risankizumab IV induction in the INSPIRE study.

The primary endpoint is clinical remission (per Adapted Mayo Score, defined as SFS ≤1 and not greater than baseline, RBS of 0 and endoscopic subscore ≤1 without evidence of friability) at week 52. Key secondary endpoints include endoscopic improvement (endoscopic subscore ≤1 without evidence of friability), HEMI (endoscopic subscore of ≤1 without evidence of friability and Geboes score ≤3.1), and steroid-free clinical remission (defined as clinical remission per Adapted Mayo Score at week 52 and corticosteroid free for ≥90 days prior to week 52) at week 52.

Topline results from this study were shared in June 2023. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03398135).

About Risankizumab (SKYRIZI®)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit.8 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases.9 SKYRIZI is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease. The use of risankizumab in ulcerative colitis is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been established by regulatory authorities. Phase 3 trials of risankizumab in psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are ongoing.9-11

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)12

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy).

active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)?

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine that may cause serious side effects, including:



Serious allergic reactions:

Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:

- fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure)

- swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat

- trouble breathing or throat tightness

- chest tightness

- skin rash, hives

- itching

Infections:

SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:

– fever, sweats, or chills

– cough

– shortness of breath

– blood in your mucus (phlegm)

– muscle aches

– warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis

– weight loss

– diarrhea or stomach pain

– burning when you urinate or urinating more often than normal

Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions,

including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medicines that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.

become pregnant while taking SKYRIZI. You are encouraged to enroll in the Pregnancy Registry, which is used to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider or call 1-877-302-2161 to enroll in this registry.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?

SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

Liver problems in Crohn's disease: A person with Crohn's disease who received SKYRIZI through a vein in the arm developed changes in liver blood tests with a rash that led to hospitalization. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before, during, and up to 12 weeks of treatment and may stop treatment with SKYRIZI if you develop liver problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you notice any of the following symptoms: unexplained rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach (abdominal) pain, tiredness (fatigue), loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), and dark urine.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for Crohn's disease include: upper respiratory infections, headache, joint pain, stomach (abdominal) pain, injection site reactions, low red blood cells (anemia), fever, back pain, and urinary tract infection.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis include: upper respiratory infections, headache, feeling tired, injection site reactions, and fungal skin infections.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen, a 600 mg/10 mL vial for intravenous infusion, and a 180 mg/1.2 mL or 360 mg/2.4 mL single-dose prefilled cartridge with on-body injector.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for SKYRIZI.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Gastroenterology

With a robust clinical trial program, AbbVie is committed to cutting-edge research to drive exciting developments in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), like ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. By innovating, learning and adapting, AbbVie aspires to eliminate the burden of IBD and make a positive long-term impact on the lives of people with IBD. For more information on AbbVie in gastroenterology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/gastroenterology.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

