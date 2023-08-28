Huawei Network Summit 2023 (Latin America): Innovations Never Stop, Accelerating Industry Digital Transformation

CANCUN, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latin America stop of Huawei Network Summit (HNS) 2023 was held successfully in Cancun, Mexico on August 25, 2023. With the theme of "Innovations Never Stops", HNS attracted over 500 customers and partners from more than 10 countries, including Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, and Chile. At the event, attendees from diverse industries — such as public service, finance, energy, Internet Service Provider (ISP), education, and healthcare — delved into data communication technology innovations and explored new ways to accelerate enterprise digital transformation and create new value together in Latin America.

In the opening speech, Tony Sze, President of Latin America Enterprise Business, pointed out that the digital economy is taking shape and accelerating in Latin American countries, with digital infrastructures playing a pivotal role. Against this backdrop, Huawei will continue to help enterprise customers to take their digital transformation journey to the next level. Specifically, Huawei will help federal and state governments to build all-wireless office and service-oriented capabilities; Huawei will also assist financial organizations to build future-proof data center networks, in turn propelling agile and stable financial services. Huawei will remain a trusted partner for ISPs, helping them build stable, ultra-broadband bearing networks that meet future needs over the next decade. In the energy and transportation fields, Huawei will help customers build IP-based production networks for more stable and future-oriented services.

All industries are raising new requirements for digital transformation, productivity improvement, and service experience optimization. For example, governments are going digital, requiring better campus-wide wireless coverage for optimized office and service experience. The Bank 4.0 era is fast approaching, driving the need to migrate applications and services to multi-cloud, as well as equip data center networks with multi-cloud, multi-vendor operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities. Similarly, ISPs are seeking premium wide area network (WAN) capabilities to support rapid user growth. Another priority for enterprise business development is cyber security. This is compelling enterprises to look for multi-dimensional security capabilities for fending off rampant ransomware and other attacks.

In response, Huawei constantly innovates its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution by enhancing experience, AI, and convergence.

CloudCampus 3.0 + Experience : Huawei's high-quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus solution focuses on user experience and stands out with four unique features: ultra-high-speed access, simplified architecture, ultimate experience, and simplified O&M. This solution is a great fit for public service, finance, energy, education, healthcare, and other industries, where it can help to build a non-blocking office network. The resulting benefits include smooth video conferencing, 50% lower network construction costs, and fast fault recovery in minutes.

CloudFabric 3.0 + Intelligence : Huawei's CloudFabric data center network solution becomes more intelligent than ever, and takes on three distinctive features: ultra-powerful performance, ultra-fast deployment, and ultra-intelligent O& M . In diverse industries like finance, public service, education, and ISP , this solution can improve AI training efficiency by 20%, provision services across clouds and data centers in minutes, locate network root causes for application exceptions with one click, and demarcate faults in minutes.

CloudWAN 3.0 + Convergence : Huawei's converged CloudWAN solution creates new value for customers through converged networks, converged devices, and converged management. Leveraging Huawei's solution, customers in industries such as public service, ISP , energy, and transportation can reduce the total cost of ownership ( TCO ) by 30% and capital expenditure ( CAPEX ) by 30% while increasing O& M efficiency by 60%.

Enterprise business is thriving in Latin America. To support this, Huawei continuously builds CloudCampus, CloudFabric, and CloudWAN solution capabilities, and launched many groundbreaking innovations, including the first-of-its-kind zero-roaming distributed Wi-Fi, high-quality experience assurance card (used on flagship campus switches), CloudEngine 16800-X (a 400GE data center network switch), NetEngine 8000 F8 (a converged transport router), and iMaster NCE-based network digital map. All of these offerings empower networks with innovations and unleash digital productivity at an accelerated pace.

Key attendees at the launch ceremony included Vincent Liu, President of Huawei's Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, Wu Jiaxing, President of Huawei's Latin America Enterprise Business Marketing & Solution Sales Department, Diego Alberto De Gracia, Enterprise Network Director of Huawei's Latin America Region, and delegates from pioneering customers and partners across diverse industries such as public service, Internet Service Provider (ISP), and education. Alongside the launch of this IP Club member program, almost 300 IP Club members were recruited at the event. IP Club is an IP industry peer communication platform initiated by Huawei. IP Club members can enjoy diversified member-only activities, such as in-person technical workshops, face-to-face meetings with industry experts, IP Club Carnival, and peer interaction in the online community. To date, Huawei has brought together over 2900 IP Club members worldwide.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate and overcome technical bottlenecks through more R&D investments. Furthermore, Huawei will keep aligning best-in-class products and solutions with customers' future business development. Doing so will help a wide range of industry customers to bridge technical divides and stay ahead of the competition. Huawei's extensive training and communication platforms help customers gain fresh insight into leading products and solutions, and explore unique ways to unleash digital productivity.

