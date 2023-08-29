Interplex Showcases Latest Motor Stator Busbar for EV Motors

Efficient electrical power transmission and distribution within electric traction motors

The Battery Show North America 2023

Sept. 12 - 14

Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi (MI)

Booth #2766

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex , a world leader in powering e-mobility solutions of tomorrow by designing and manufacturing interconnect and mechanical products, will be exhibiting at The Battery Show , taking place in Novi, Michigan. During the event, the company will introduce its Motor Stator Busbars for electric vehicles (EVs), which efficiently and effectively connect the stator windings of a high-voltage traction motor to its power source.

Motor stator busbars are designed to handle a full range of high-voltage current requirements and use high-performance copper integrated with special polymer materials for optimal dielectric isolation and improved thermal characteristics. Through advanced fabrication techniques, the busbars are custom shaped and assembled. The compact busbars can therefore seamlessly integrate into traction motors, which enables engineers to optimize current flow at an overall lower cost of deployment compared to conventional wiring techniques. Options include multi-phase stator bars to handle 3-phase or 6-phase application requirements, along with interconnect options for brazing, pluggable, laser welding or bolt-on.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach in addressing the e-Mobility challenges of today and we understand that the needs of key OEMs and Tier 1s are more than just finding a product but also about the overall system optimization," says Mr Yednesh Parnaik, Head of Sales and Business Development, North America, Interplex. "Fully customizable, our Motor Stator Busbars are engineered with cutting-edge technology offering unparalleled reliability and motor performance."

For those planning to visit The Battery Show and are interested in getting to know Interplex, our experts will be at Booth #2766 or check the link here.

About Interplex

Interplex, a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high precision products solutions, is a go-to-source to solve complex design challenges for the e-mobility, medical and information & communications technology (ICT) markets. We create value by helping our customers reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and achieve this by leveraging our unique multidisciplinary skill set from both electro-mechanical and mechanical disciplines. As a long-time innovator and trusted supplier to the e-Mobility industry, Interplex is a key enabler in developing critical product technologies for efficient batteries, motors, power distribution systems, fuel cell components, and advanced assembly processes.

Headquartered in Singapore, Interplex has more than 11,000 employees across 20 sites and 13 countries and 6 main R&D Centers where all its activities are conducted in a socially responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment. Learn more at www.interplex.com

Press Contacts:

Interplex

Selvan Wilhelm

Selvan.Wilhelm@fr.interplex.com

Agency Contact:

Publitek US

Erin McMahon

erin.mcmahon@publitek.com

Publitek Germany

Carsten Otte

carsten.otte@publitek.com

