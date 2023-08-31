Aeromag: A New Brand Identity to Foster Growth

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quebec company Aeromag, a leader in deicing and environmental innovation for the past 30 years, is pleased to unveil the modernization of its brand image. This strategic and creative initiative aims to reiterate the company's commitment to the development of best practices in the aviation industry. Reflecting Aeromag's new positioning, the brand identity embodies the company's future growth trajectory.

Aeromag's logo is inspired by a snowflake, reminiscent of deicing and of the Nordic nature of the company's operations. The convergence of graphic elements evokes teamwork in the field and collaboration between different partners. The logo's delta counterform symbolizes leadership and aeronautical expertise. A newsletter presenting the new corporate image has been sent to partners, and a new website will be launched in October 2023.

"Modernizing our brand identity was necessary in a context of ecological transition and goes hand in hand with our desire to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. We believe that the entire aviation industry must work collaboratively to improve its practices. Environmental innovation calls for forward-thinking solutions, and Aeromag is not afraid of bold ideas," says president Mario Lépine.

Driven by its passion for aviation and its desire to surpass itself, Aeromag is currently developing major environmental projects in the state of New York. The company recently secured a contract with La Guardia airport to provide deicing services, but also to recycle used deicing products. Starting this fall, Aeromag will be operating a new glycol recycling center at Syracuse Regional Airport, where it currently handles aircraft deicing operations.

Operating from 17 airports in Canada, the United States and Europe, Aeromag has over 1,500 employees and more than 500,000 deiced aircraft to its credit. Incorporated in 1994, the company is fully dedicated and specialized in aircraft deicing, deicing center management and the recycling of used glycol into a certified aircraft deicing product. Aeromag's innovative approach to these three sectors has made it a world-recognized leader among airlines and airport authorities. linkedin.com/company/aeromag-official

