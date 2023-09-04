PayrollOrg Celebrates Payroll, Offers Paycheck Education and Prizes During National Payroll Week September 4-8

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg is celebrating payday and offering paycheck maximizing tips plus a chance to win an extra paycheck during National Payroll Week®, September 4-8. Held annually during Labor Day week, NPW recognizes the contributions of America's 150 million workers and the payroll professionals who ensure they're paid accurately and on-time, every time.

During NPW, PayrollOrg encourages everyone who receives a paycheck to tap into the power of their paychecks with the help of their payroll department. Visitors to the NPW website can access tools and resources to help them take steps to get the most out of their paychecks.

"National Payroll Week is the perfect time for employees to do a paycheck checkup," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg. "Many don't realize that making a few small adjustments to how they're paid can potentially help them save on taxes, prepare for unexpected costs, and boost their take-home pay."

During NPW individuals are also invited to take the annual "Getting Paid In America" survey at www.nationalpayrollweek.com. This survey provides insight on evolving payroll and wage payment trends. One randomly selected participant will win the grand prize of a bonus paycheck and a vacation for two.

In addition, through NPW's Money Matters National Education Day initiative, hundreds of payroll professionals volunteer to teach paycheck basics to young adults in local schools, community organizations, and youth groups. Payroll professionals teach young adults about the payroll withholding system and the basics of how their paycheck is calculated through an interactive presentation.

"As young adults begin entering the workforce, it is important to help set them up for success," said Maddux. "National Payroll Week provides an opportunity for payroll professionals to share valuable payroll knowledge with workers of all ages."

For more information about NPW and how you can get involved, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

National Payroll Week is sponsored by Diamond Sponsor ADP; Platinum Sponsors Ceridian, Global Payments, Money Network, rapid!, UKG, and Workday; Media Partners Jobing.com and Symmetry Software; and Gold Sponsor Paychex.

PayrollOrg (PAYO) is the industry leader in payroll education, publications, and networking. Each year, PAYO enrolls more than 100,000 participants from more than 100 countries in its training programs, and provides publications, newsletters, and resources to help payroll professionals maintain compliance. Visit PAYO online at payroll.org.

