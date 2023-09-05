RushMyPassport Celebrates Passport Awareness Month by Empowering Travelers with Technology, Resources, and Support

Special savings on all U.S. Passport types are offered throughout September.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RushMyPassport, the leading U.S. Passport expediting service and part of the Expedited Travel LLC family of brands, is excited to join the nationwide celebration of Passport Awareness Month throughout September. This dedicated month serves as a reminder of the critical importance of passport readiness for travelers. RushMyPassport is committed to helping individuals stay travel-ready so they can be prepared for where the world takes them.

RushMyPassport is the leading U.S. Passport expediting service and a subsidiary of Expedited Travel, LLC. (PRNewswire)

In the spirit of Passport Awareness Month, RushMyPassport is offering a 10% discount on all passport expediting services

Passport Awareness Month aims to promote awareness and understanding of passport requirements and the benefits of having a valid passport. In 2023, this initiative is more critical than ever due to ongoing passport delays and extended processing times. As a registered participant in the U.S. Department of State Hand-Carry Program through Expedited Travel LLC, RushMyPassport actively participates in this initiative to empower travelers with the technology, resources, and support needed to navigate and streamline the passport application process.

Key highlights of RushMyPassport's involvement in Passport Awareness Month include:

Expedited Passport Services: RushMyPassport continues to offer expedited passport processing with 1-week, 2-week, 7-9-week, and 10-13-week service options available for all U.S. Passport types. This helps travelers obtain their passports swiftly and by U.S. Department of State regulations.

Online Application Assistance: The company provides an easy-to-use online platform that guides applicants through the passport application process step by step with detailed instructions, reducing errors and simplifying the overall experience.

Dedicated Customer Support: RushMyPassport's team of expert passport advisors is there to help every step of the way. This allows applicants to get assistance with any questions or concerns about the passport application process, and support is available via phone, email, or chat.

Educational Resources: The company publishes informative articles, blog posts, and social media content on passport-related topics, such as passport renewals, child passports, travel restrictions, and passport validity rules. These resources are designed to educate further and inform travelers.

Special Offer: In the spirit of Passport Awareness Month, RushMyPassport offers a 10% discount on all passport expediting services throughout September, making it easier and more affordable for travelers to secure their passports. *Offer valid through September 30th, 2023, restrictions apply. Promotion code: PASSPORTREADY

Charlie Cobb, Chief Operating Officer at Expedited Travel LLC, expressed, "We are thrilled to be part of Passport Awareness Month activities, sharing our expertise and resources with travelers who may be applying for passports for the first time or seeking renewals. We aim to make the passport application process as seamless as possible, enabling individuals to embark on their international journeys confidently."

Travelers looking to take advantage of RushMyPassport's expediting services and special offers can visit www.RushMyPassport.com to learn more.

About RushMyPassport:

RushMyPassport is the reputable leader in expedited passport services, dedicated to delivering efficient and reliable passport solutions to travelers across the United States. With a commitment to simplifying the passport application process, RushMyPassport has helped countless individuals obtain their passports quickly and without unnecessary hassle.

About Expedited Travel, LLC:

As a leading provider of travel document services, Expedited Travel operates through its brands RushMyPassport, G3 Global Services, Passport Photo Creator, and GovWorks. Collectively, these brands cover the entire spectrum of the travel document industry, from retail passports and visa services to corporate travel, document authentication, passport photos, and more. Expedited Travel helps improve the customer experience with government services by assisting individual and corporate travelers navigate the application process. For more information, please visit Expeditedtravel.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Media Contact: Mike Orzechowski

Media Contact Email: Mikeo@expeditedtravel.com

Media Contact Phone: 561-337-1010

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RushMyPassport