Honigman LLP Announces Rana Sadek Roumayah as New Partner in Its Labor and Employment Department

DETROIT, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP announced today that Rana Sadek Roumayah has joined its Labor and Employment Department as a partner in the firm's Detroit office. Roumayah joins Honigman after working for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for 23 years. At the NLRB, she developed an expertise in traditional labor law and other aspects of employment law. Specializing in case analysis, strategic planning, negotiations and compliance, Roumayah has litigated, negotiated, and tried hundreds of cases.

Honigman LLP announces Rana Sadek Roumayah as a new partner in its Labor and Employment Department. She will be based in the firm's Detroit office. (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Rana as a partner to our firm," said Sean Crotty, Chair of Honigman's Labor and Employment Department. "Her vast experience in traditional labor law and her perspective in counseling employers will add tremendous value to the team, further strengthening our ability to provide the highest level of service to our clients."

Roumayah earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Wayne State University Law School and her Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from University of Michigan.

About Honigman

Honigman LLP is an Am Law 200 full-service, general business law firm with more than 350 attorneys counseling clients on complex issues across the country in Chicago, Michigan (Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing), Washington, D.C. and in our newest wholly owned subsidiary office in Israel. Our lawyers counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 areas of law. For more information visit www.honigman.com.

Contacts:

Maggie Nonnenkamp, Honigman LLP, mnonnenkamp@honigman.com

312-701-9315

Carolyn Artman, CRIMSON for Honigman LLP, carolyn@crimsonagency.com

313-269-4729

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honigman LLP