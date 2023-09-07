Clyde Companies Restructures Two Subsidiaries, Rolls IHC Scott into WW Clyde

OREM, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold restructure, Clyde Companies merged Colorado-based IHC Scott with legacy subsidiary WW Clyde . On October 1, 2023, all IHC Scott operations will officially become the Great Plains Division of WW Clyde. The strategic move amplifies WW Clyde's regional market presence and organizational capacity, signaling a new era of growth in Colorado and surrounding areas.

"At Clyde Companies, we are builders—of people, places, solutions, and the future," said Jeremy Hafen , President and CEO of Clyde Companies. "This move furthers our mission of building communities and solidifies WW Clyde as an innovative leader in heavy civil construction solutions."

"Our promise to customers is simple: we're solid, dependable, and here to stay," said Dustin Olson , President of WW Clyde. "Our track record spans the last century, and with this exciting transition, we are committed to continuing that legacy for the next 100 years."

John Thompson has been promoted to Senior Vice President to oversee the Great Plains Division. As the division moves forward as WW Clyde, the values and reputation that underpin WW Clyde's success for nearly a century remain the same.

About Clyde Companies, Inc.

Clyde Companies is building a better community. Headquartered in Orem, Utah, CCI serves the Intermountain West, Southwest and Great Plains as the premier provider of construction products and services and through responsible, innovative land management. As the parent company of WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, Sunroc, Sunpro, Beehive Insurance, GWC Capital, and Bridgesource, we have been involved in almost every aspect of building and construction since 1926.

About WW Clyde

WW Clyde is a heavy civil construction company with a reputation for providing innovative solutions to tough projects. We were founded in Springville, Utah, in 1926 by Wilford W. Clyde, and are still locally owned and operated. With 1,300+ employees, WW Clyde is one of the largest—and most awarded—civil contractors.

