Sparta Biomedical's Breakthrough Device, Ormi, to be Featured at the 17th ICRS World Congress on September 10, 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Biomedical, a privately held medical device company specializing in partial knee resurfacing, is excited to announce Dr. Adam Yanke's presentation at the 2023 ICRS World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Dr. Yanke is renowned for his years of dedication as a researcher, instructor, and clinician in knee cartilage repair. At the can't-miss Innovation Den at the congress, he will be sharing Sparta Biomedical's novel breakthrough device, Ormi and its compelling preclinical data to peer surgeons and a panel of academic experts. This will be a unique opportunity for conference attendees to hear firsthand about Ormi's potential to redefine partial knee resurfacing.

The presentation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2023 at 7:15am.

About Sparta Biomedical

The Company has developed a first-of-its-kind device, Ormi™, to treat knee osteoarthritis. Ormi was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.

The impact of knee osteoarthritis cannot be ignored, with a staggering 651 million people worldwide affected by this debilitating condition. The associated morbidity and cost of this disease are significant, making it crucial to find effective solutions. This is where Ormi comes in - unlike other technologies that focus on cartilage regeneration approaches which can take a long time to grow and not as strong as the original, Ormi is different. It mimics the properties of healthy human cartilage right from day one, providing an innovative and groundbreaking solution to this widespread problem.

For more information, please visit https://www.spartabiomedical.com/

Ormi™ is not approved by the FDA and not commercially available. It is in development. Approval timelines are subject to testing, results, and the FDA review process.

