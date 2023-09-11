Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Southern Insurance Group, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Columbia, Mississippi-based Southern Insurance Group, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Southern Insurance Group provides commercial and personal property/casualty insurance coverages to clients in Mississippi and the Southeast US. The Southern Insurance Group team will remain in their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Southern Insurance Group's excellent client relationships will complement our existing capabilities in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome the Southern Insurance Group team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

