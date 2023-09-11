Path Robotics announces their next chapter in delivering fully autonomous manufacturing systems with AF-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Path Robotics, the market leader of truly autonomous welding robotic systems, today announced their next chapter in delivering fully autonomous manufacturing systems with their new Autonomous Fit-up robotic system ("AF-1"), a ground-breaking robotic cell capable of performing both fit-up and welding of metal parts. This historic release marks a significant leap forward in the metal fabrication industry and will take center stage at FABTECH, North America's premier metal forming and fabrication tradeshow.

"We are excited to publicly unveil a system we have been developing for years that we know will change the landscape of manufacturing for years to come."

AF-1 enables manufacturers to increase production throughput without the need for hiring fitters, welders, and programmers. Path leverages proprietary computer vision and AI to autonomously pick, fit-up, and weld small parts. Manufacturers simply load in raw components, hit go, and come back to a batch of welded parts. AF-1 cells run autonomously for hours with zero human intervention. As part of Path's RaaS (Robots-as-a-Service) offering, Path provides manufacturers with 24/7 production assistance via its Mission Control command center.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the advancement of American manufacturing. We are excited to publicly unveil a system we have been developing for years that we know will change the landscape of manufacturing for years to come," said Andy Lonsberry, Co-Founder and CEO of Path Robotics.

Hutchens Industries, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacturing of spring suspensions and sliding subframes for the trailer industry, was one of the early partners for Path during the development of AF-1. "We see the AF-1 cells as a way to continue to grow our company and to alleviate our labor gaps currently and into the future," said Ty Hutchens EVP/COO Hutchens Industries.

Path is live with this offering with customers with a backlog into late 2023, and actively signing more innovative manufacturers to the platform.

About Path Robotics

Path Robotics creates robotic systems that leverage state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision systems. Path offers American manufacturers the flexibility and resilience of intelligent robotics. Our mission is to transform the ability of local manufacturers to thrive.

AF-1 releasing a finish welded part (PRNewswire)

