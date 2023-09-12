eBay Launches Luxury Consignment

The new consignment service makes selling luxury items on eBay easier than ever, making even more coveted inventory available on the marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay introduces a new consignment service, giving users direct access to expert sellers who will list and sell their luxury items on their behalf. Launching initially for designer handbags, the service will expand next year to include additional luxury categories, including jewelry and watches.

To power the service at launch, eBay has partnered with Linda Lightman, founder of Linda's Stuff, and a leading seller of luxury goods. Linda has operated a consignment store on eBay for more than 20 years, and she brings unrivaled expertise when it comes to selling designer goods.

"Our top priority is to respond to the ever-evolving needs of our customers, and continuously delight luxury shoppers and sellers," said Tirath Kamdar, Global GM of Luxury at eBay. "Launching a consignment service builds on the momentum of offerings like Authenticity Guarantee and Certified By Brand, giving our customers more trusted ways to buy and sell on the marketplace."

Consumers can now use eBay consignment to sell new and pre-owned handbags from top brands like Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Saint Laurent. The process is seamless, with the consignment partner handling each and every component – from photography to pricing – ensuring the listing is competitive and professional. Eligible items listed for $500 or more will display the eBay Authenticity Guarantee checkmark, and once purchased, will go through eBay's authentication process.

"Over the past 23 years, what was once a hobby has grown beyond my expectations. From its humble beginnings, Linda's Stuff has flourished into a multi-million-dollar business on eBay," said Linda Lightman of Linda's Stuff. "I'm thrilled to be a partner in launching eBay's consignment offering, and to bring an even more extensive collection of luxury items to eBay's global community of shoppers."

eBay consignment comes on the heels of several recent fashion category announcements, including the expansion of the marketplace's Authenticity Guarantee service to new and pre-owned streetwear from trusted brands like Kith, Off-White, Palace, and Supreme; the acquisition of Certilogo - an AI-powered authentication provider; and the launch of Certified by Brand, which enables brands and authorized retailers to scale their presence in the secondary market. With the addition of consignment, eBay is further cementing itself as a trusted destination for luxury and fashion.

How eBay consignment Works

Users fill out the consignment intake form by answering a few simple questions.

Upon submission of the form, the customer will be provided with a prepaid, insured shipping label. All shipments are insured throughout the shipping process.

eBay and the consignment partner then handle item photography, pricing, and listing. Once the item sells, the consignor will receive the proceeds from the sale, which is a percentage of the sale depending on the item's selling price.

Eligibility: eBay consignment is available for select brands, at any price point, in new or pre-owned condition, that fall under select categories.

Eligible brands include: Alexander McQueen , Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Bvlgari, Celine, Chanel, Chloé, Christian Louboutin , Delvaux, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Jimmy Choo , Judith Leiber , Loewe, Louis Vuitton , MCM, Mulberry, Off-White, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo , Stella McCartney , The Row, Tom Ford , Valentino and Versace.

Learn more about consignment on eBay at ebay.com/ebay-consignment . For more, follow the conversation with @eBay on Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and Facebook .

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com

