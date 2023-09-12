LUXURY PERFORMANCE, NO BAD STUFF BRAND SAINTS & SINNERS HAIRCARE LAUNCHES AWARD-WINNING VELVET DIVINE HAIR MASQUE IN A TUBE

RENO, Nev., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cult classic Saints & Sinners Haircare announces the repackaging of its award-winning, fan favorite Velvet Divine Hair Masque to a travel friendly, convenient tube. Saints & Sinners are known throughout the luxury haircare space as the brand that consistently delivers luxurious, salon quality results with the cleanest of formulations. Saints & Sinners is committed to product performance and integrity above all else while refusing to formulate with inexpensive, toxic ingredients like parabens and phthalates. Vegan Saints & Sinners Velvet Divine Hair Masque provides the perfect balance of moisture and protein and delivers the luxury experience the sophisticated consumer demands. The proprietary Zen Blossoms fragrance found in Velvet Divine Hair Masque with notes of bergamot, fresh jasmine, cardamom and amber is also a key driver of the product's success.

"Throughout my career, I've promoted a multitude of brands and there is absolutely no comparison when it comes to Saints & Sinners," states Michael Wilson, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Saints & Sinners Haircare. "With the quality of our formulations, to the bespoke craftsmanship behind every product my wife and co-founder Diana has created. Half our products are award winners. I know of no other brand that can say that. Her attention to detail is second to none. This packaging change makes an award-winning cult classic even better."

About Saints & Sinners Haircare:

Luxury Performance, No Bad Stuff® brand, Saints & Sinners provides award winning haircare products without the nasty ingredients found in inferior products. Saints & Sinners founders Michael and Diana Wilson recently received Fashion Group International's Rising Star Award for Beauty Entrepreneur. Product awards include NewBeauty Magazine's "Best Moisturizing Shampoo" and "Best Conditioning Hair Masque" as well as Beauty Launchpad Magazine's "Best Hair Oil", "Best Shampoo", "Best Dry Shampoo" and "Best New Launch". Saints & Sinners is available at www.realsaintsandsinners.com, Holt Renfrew, Amazon and select luxury salons and spas throughout Canada and the United States.

