Teton Waters Ranch Introduces Teton Taste Buds Line: A Healthier Twist to Classic Favorites for Kids

LOVELAND, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teton Waters Ranch, a leading provider of 100% grass-fed beef products, is proud to announce the launch of their innovative Teton Taste Buds line. This new line features an exciting blend of veggies with their nutritious 100% grass fed beef, offering a healthier and delicious twist to classic favorites such as hot dogs, mini corn dogs, meatballs, and burgers.

Powered by mushrooms, carrots, and butternut squash, Teton Waters Ranch’s Taste Buds products are blended to be high in flavor and nutrients, yet lower in saturated fat, sodium, cholesterol and calories. (PRNewswire)

The Teton Taste Buds line helps families provide healthier meal options without sacrificing taste or convenience.

Teton Taste Buds is a testament to Teton Waters Ranch's commitment to promoting healthy eating habits among children and families. By incorporating vegetables into these products, and by achieving nutritional results that include lower fat, lower sodium and lower sugar across the entire line, Teton Waters Ranch aims to provide a convenient and accessible solution to improve the nutritional profile of beloved comfort foods for kids.

With September being Childhood Obesity Awareness month, the timing serves as an ideal platform for Teton Waters Ranch to raise awareness about the importance of making informed food choices, particularly for our youngest generation. The Teton Taste Buds line aims to support families in their efforts to provide healthier meal options without sacrificing taste or convenience.

"We are thrilled to introduce Teton Taste Buds as a game-changer in the food industry," said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Grass Fed Foods, which includes Teton Waters Ranch and SunFed Ranch. "By combining our premium 100% grass-fed beef with vegetables, we are not only offering a delicious and nutritious alternative, but also contributing to the fight against childhood obesity. We believe that by creating healthier versions of classic favorites, we can make a positive impact on the health and well-being of families across the nation."

"Kids love the taste of these products and parents feel great about serving them because they are a more healthful, affordable, and convenient solution to get kids to eat better. No sugar, no antibiotics, 50% less fat and 38% less sodium than the conventional hot dog, powered with veggies and grass fed beef—all rolled into kid-favorite meals," says Pam Smith, RDN, founder and President of Shaping America's Plate.

Childhood obesity and overall health

85% of children who are obese or overweight will develop type 2 Diabetes according to NIH 2015 research.

Childhood obesity is associated with a 3x increased risk of mortality in early adulthood (PLOS Medicine 2020)

According to the AAP guidelines "Especially for children, diet and lifestyle must remain at the forefront of obesity prevention and treatment."

Diet and lifestyle, not weight loss drugs are key to combating childhood obesity.

Today 1 in 6 of American youth or 14.7 million in the U.S are obese according to data from the latest CDC National Survey of Children Health 2022; If nothing is done to address this by 2050 it will be 1 In 2 children!

Obesity in childhood causes health conditions that previously were not seen in adults (CDC 2021)

Taste Buds has already gained significant traction within the industry, with three of the nation's most progressive food distributors, UNFI, Farmers and Fisherman, and rastellis.com, eagerly partnering with Teton Waters Ranch to bring these innovative products to a younger eater nationwide. The support from these industry leaders highlights the recognition of the demand for healthier food options for kids and Teton Waters Ranch's commitment to meeting these needs.

"We are thrilled to be one of the first national customers to partner with Teton to help American kids and their parents combat the effects of childhood obesity," says Ray Rastelli III, Vice President, Rastelli Foods Group.

"We're extremely pleased to be able to offer another healthy option to retailers who are working to address and promote awareness of healthy eating with parents and grandparents who shop for their children or grandchildren," Ron Selders, President of Fresh at UNFI.

"We're thrilled to have chefs adding these products to their kid's menus, which helps elevate awareness about the benefits of less sodium, less fat, and no sugar in the diets of our country's most vulnerable," added Kirk Halpern, Founder & CEO, Farmers & Fishermen Purveyors.

Teton Waters Ranch is excited to launch Teton Taste Buds and invites families, foodservice establishments, and health-conscious individuals to join them in celebrating Childhood Obesity Awareness month. By choosing Teton Taste Buds, consumers can indulge in classic favorites guilt-free, knowing they are taking a step towards a healthier lifestyle.

"And Teton Taste Buds is part of our legacy as a company, it is literally tied to our mission of creating affordable, accessible, quality products that are better for the planet and better for people," adds Tripician.

For more information about Teton Waters Ranch and the Teton Taste Buds line, please visit tetonwatersranch.com or contact Amanda Duran, CRO, sales@gffoods.com.

About Teton Waters Ranch Teton Waters Ranch is dedicated to providing 100% grass-fed and finished beef products families can serve at every meal. Founded on a ranch in the Teton Valley of Idaho in 2009, and now based in Colorado, Teton Waters Ranch has become the fastest growing brand in the category. Teton Waters Ranch is Certified Humane, and is committed to creating a better future from the ground up by being better for the planet and better for you.

For more information on Teton Waters Ranch visit TetonWatersRanch.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

About the Gold Crown Foundation

Founded in 1986 by former Denver Nuggets Player Bill Hanzlik, and Denver business leader, Ray Baker, Gold Crown Foundation offers basketball, volleyball, golf and enrichment programs to more than 18,000 youth annually. The Foundation offers camps, clinics, leagues and tournaments for 6 – 18 year olds in Colorado and surrounding states. Gold Crown offers almost $550,000 per year in scholarship opportunities and their mission is: "Educating youth and community through sports and enrichment programs." For more information visit https://www.goldcrownfoundation.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.

