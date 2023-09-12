Three Highlights Disclosed in Advance! Countdown to the Third ESG Global Leaders Conference

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 13 to 15, 2023, the third ESG Global Leaders Conference will be held at the Greenland Bund Center in Shanghai's Huangpu District.

Third ESG Global Leaders Conference (PRNewswire)

The conference, with a theme of "Sustainable Economic Growth, Social Development and Environmental Protection", is sponsored by Sina Finance and CITIC Publishing Group, co-hosted by Lao Fengxiang, and supported by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and Huangpu District People's Government. At present, preparations for the Conference are going smoothly.

As China's largest ESG event with the biggest international influence, the conference has a "3+3+30" overall structure, that is, 3 days (September 13-15), 3 themes, 30 core topics. More than 70 international and domestic guests will attend the conference, including 7 Nobel Prize winners, over 20 top experts and scholars, over 20 entrepreneurs, and representatives of 20-plus international organizations.

Third ESG Global Leaders Conference (PRNewswire)

Guests from many countries will gather in Shanghai to feel the international charm of the city and contribute their wisdom for its development. Through this conference, it is also expected to introduce a number of international and domestic leading enterprises and financial institutions with high-quality resources, to drive direct investment and green development of related industries here and enhance Shanghai's status as a global model city in ESG.

As disclosed by the organizing committee, this conference will analyze and interpret the progress of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, China's sustainable development vision and the key issues in the dual carbon reduction goals with the following three highlights:

Highlight 1: Global visions, with a number of Nobel laureates attending the conference

Global visions，with a number of Nobel laureates attending the conference (PRNewswire)

The keynote forum will witness world-famous guests including Kevin Kelly, founding editor of Wired, Michael Levitt, Nobel Prize winner in chemistry, and Rajendra Shende, Nobel Peace Prize winner and President of the Green TERRE Foundation.

Five Nobel Prize winners in economics will attend the conference, including Christopher Pissarides, professor of The London School of Economics and Political Science, Jean Tirole, professor of Université de Toulouse , Oliver Hart, professor of Harvard University, Bengt Holmstrom, professor emeritus of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Michael Kremer, professor of Harvard University.

Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, David Atkin, CEO of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment, Adair Turner, Chairman of the Energy Transitions Commission and former Chairman of the UK's Climate Change Committee, etc., will also attend the conference.

Highlight 2: Continued exploration and discussion in cooperation and development with big names

Continued exploration and discussion in cooperation and development with big names (PRNewswire)

Many companies are always attempting to develop ESG well. Practice has proved that ESG can stimulate enterprises to increase R&D investment and adopt digital and green low-carbon technologies to improve their innovation and competitiveness and lead to mutual promotion in corporate performance.

Many well-known entrepreneurs and senior executives of transnational cooperation will show up and share their ESG ideas and practices, including Liu Yonghao, Chairman of New Hope Group, Nan Cunhui, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, President of General Association of Zhejiang Entrepreneurs and Chairman of Chint Group, Ding Xiongjun, chairman of China Kweichow Moutai Distillery, Wang Shi, founder of China Vanke Co., Ltd. and Destone Group, Cao Guowei, chairman and CEO of Sina Group, Zhang Yuliang, chairman of Greenland Holding Group, Will Jackson-Moore, Global Sustainability Officer of PWC, Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Chief Sustainability Officer of Fidelity International, Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer of Qualcomm, and Anne Xie, CEO of Pepsi Greater China.

Moreover, noted economists such as Bai Chongen, vice chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and dean of the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University, Zhu Min, dean of National Institute of Finance, Tsinghua University and former deputy managing director of the IMF will also gather here to discuss ESG enabling high-quality development and ESG practices of Chinese enterprises.

Highlight 3: Responsible investment and multi-win through green finance

Through green credit, green bonds, green investment, financial institutions can guide enterprises to proactively disclose ESG information so that they can obtain more inclusive, more accurate and more efficient financial services, reduce their own risks, and promote the green and low-carbon transformation of enterprises. The conference will focus on leading responsible investment and the practice of ESG responsibility by asset management institutions, discuss how to apply ESG and responsible investment concepts to promote enterprises and society to jointly pay attention to the enhancement of corporate social value and the sustainable development of investment field.

Heads of domestic financial institutions, including Fu Wanjun, President of Agricultural Bank of China, Liu Jin, President of Bank of China, Liu Jun, President of Bank of Communications, Wang Zhiheng, President of Everbright Bank, and Wang Yunfeng, President and CEO of HSBC China, will share their views on ESG investment and finance's contribution to sustainable development, and explore opportunities of ESG investment and cooperation.

The Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance will provide academic support for the conference; the Institute for Global Development of Tsinghua University provides think tank support; Yicai, State Assets Report and Jiemian are strategic media partners.

The conference agenda and the guest list can be found on the page of the 2023 ESG Global Leaders Conference. (https://finance.sina.com.cn/zt_d/esg_global_leaders_summit2023/index.shtml).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sina Finance