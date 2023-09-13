PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2023 (ended September 9) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 by posting the following materials and links on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.

PepsiCo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Press release and 10-Q at approximately 6:00 a.m. EDT

Prepared management remarks (in PDF format) at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT

Live question and answer session for analysts with Ramon Laguarta , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Hugh Johnston , Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer at 8:15 a.m. EDT

PepsiCo will issue its third quarter 2023 financial results and other related information on Tuesday, October 10 , 2023.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.