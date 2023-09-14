Intellinum Unveils Flexi AI

Intellinum announces major new product release: The Next-Generation AI-Enabled Solution for Supply Chain Execution

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellinum®, a global leader in supply chain execution solutions and an Oracle® partner, is excited to introduce Flexi AI, a cutting-edge AI-enabled solution poised to redefine supply chain execution. Flexi AI is designed to enhance operational efficiency and responsiveness by leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), real-time data analytics, automation, and Internet of Things (IoT) integration.

Intellinum launches Flexi AI, the first in a series of AI solutions to increase efficiency of supply chain execution.

A New Era in Supply Chain Execution

Flexi AI represents a new era in supply chain execution, offering a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing various facets of the supply chain process, including inventory, orders, personnel, and equipment. Romi Halimman, CEO at Intellinum, is leading the company's growth expansion strategy, including this new product launch of Flexi AI.

"Flexi AI is more than just a product; it's a paradigm shift in how we approach and manage supply chain operations," said Mr. Halimman. "And Flexi AI is one of the many AI solutions to come from Intellinum."

Key Features and Capabilities of Flexi AI include:

Real-time Monitoring: Flexi AI provides unparalleled real-time visibility into inventory levels, order and task statuses, and operational metrics by seamlessly collecting data from multiple sources, including Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), the Flexi mobility platform, and connected IoT devices. Inventory Management: The solution enables precise demand forecasting, efficient space utilization, inventory slotting, and proactive replenishment strategies. Resource Optimization: Flexi AI ensures optimal resource allocation by recommending resources based on availability, skillset, task urgency, and deadlines. Performance Analytics: The platform generates performance metrics, analytics, and reports to monitor critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as order fulfillment rates, on-time delivery, and labor productivity. Its generative AI capabilities empower users to interact with data, gain insights, and create dynamic dashboards on the fly. Robotic and IoT Integration Platform: Flexi AI offers a robust platform for integrating and orchestrating Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and Internet of Things (IoTs), further enhancing operational efficiencies. Built-in Data Connector: With built-in data connectors, Flexi AI seamlessly integrates with a wide range of warehouse management and inventory management systems. Extensibility: Flexi AI serves as a supply chain AI platform that enables customers to enhance its AI capabilities by incorporating new Large Language Models, AI prediction models, and plugins into their backend systems. Collaboration and Communication: Flexi AI fosters improved communication and collaboration among warehouse staff and stakeholders through a chat interface, connecting warehouse users, superusers, and the Copilot.

The Power of Large Language Models (LLMs)

Flexi AI harnesses the power of Large Language Models for natural language processing and reasoning capabilities. The Copilot chat and voice interface empower users to interact with Flexi AI for information retrieval, recommendations, and action execution while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive customer data.

The Copilot Concept

The Copilot feature within Flexi AI assists users in making informed decisions by providing data-driven recommendations. Users can conduct what-if analyses on these recommendations to arrive at optimal solutions, which can then be approved for execution. "The Copilot concept is designed to support and enhance human decision-making, not replace it," added Mr. Halimman.

Transform Your Supply Chain with Flexi AI

By implementing Flexi AI, businesses can achieve heightened visibility, efficiency, and adaptability in their supply chain operations. The solution optimizes resource allocation, reduces costs, minimizes errors, enhances customer service, and enables swift adaptation to evolving market demands.

About Intellinum

Intellinum is a global IT service company specializing in supply chain solutions, including inventory and warehouse management. Trusted by over 200 customers worldwide, Intellinum is dedicated to continuous innovation and technological advancement. For more information, please visit www.intellinum.com.

