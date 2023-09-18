SANY Named "China's Best Employer" for Third Consecutive Year by Forbes China

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group ("SANY") has been named "China's Best Employer" in 2023 by Forbes China, winning the distinguished title for three years in a row. SANY is also the only Chinese equipment manufacturer on the list. This year, SANY has been honored as "China's Best Employer in Innovative Practices for 2023".

China's Best Employer in Innovative Practices (PRNewswire)

Forbes China has partnered with global leading consulting firm Rawson Consulting in launching what's one of the most influential rankings on employer branding in the region, about 500 companies participated in this year's annual assessment which surveyed approximately 100,000 people through open applications and questionnaires.

The accolade is a recognition of SANY's continuous efforts in boosting the influence of employer branding and outstanding accomplishments in innovative practices, as well as promoting employee development, social responsibility, and sustainability development.

Promoting innovation, digitization, and intelligent transformation

As people rethink the definition of employer leadership in the era of ever-evolving digital transformation and innovation, the scope of employers' decision-making is expanded to cover strategic planning, team performance, and talent development.

Forbes China's survey showed that 83.5 percent of participants said their employers are providing digital technology training to keep up with the latest tech and application trends.

Being recognized as "China's Best Employer in Innovative Practices" echoes SANY's significant achievements in digitalization and intelligent transformation, and high investments in R&D and innovation. About 5 percent of SANY's annual sales revenue is dedicated to R&D. Its No. 18 Factory in Changsha is the second certified Lighthouse Factory in the global heavy industry and a benchmark heralding the future of China's heavy machinery industry.

SANY has set an ambitious blueprint, that by 2025, it will boost the production value from 170 billion to 300 billion yuan, downsizing the industrial workers from 30,000 to 3,000 while increasing the number of engineers from 5,000 to 30,000.

Building a positive environment

SANY is committed to inspiring all employees to bring up innovative ideas, and advocating cross-departmental cooperation to promote the sharing of creative knowledge. The group is building an open, inclusive, and united corporate culture to encourage employees to try new things and break new ground, giving full play to their talent and creativity.

Fostering talents and innovation

SANY's talent-driven strategy includes new employee integration, global elite talent project, all-around skill camp, talent team building, and more to motivate talent to innovate, be entrepreneurial, and create greater values, which keeps the company innovative.

Building a better future as a responsible enterprise

SANY not only provides premium products, services, and solutions for global customers, but also fulfills corporate social responsibilities centering on achieving sustainable development of the industry, society, and individuals.

Its "Blue Envelope" pen-pal initiative focuses on providing psychological support for left-behind children in remote rural areas, the volunteers maintain regular mail communication with the children, and in 15 years, SANY has supported children in 893 schools across China, with more than 1 million letters sent.

(PRNewsfoto/SANY Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SANY Group