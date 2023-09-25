Kubota Announces First-Time Presence at CES® 2024 to Showcase Future Innovation Strategy

Kubota to Unveil Commitments to Technology Development, Customer Solutions, and Progress Toward its 2030 Vision to Manufacture Next-Gen Equipment
GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota North America Corporation (KNA) announced at its annual Kubota Connect dealer meeting the company's plan to be a first-time exhibitor at CES® 2024 in Las Vegas in January 2024. The move signifies Kubota's readiness to share its broad technology story and 2030 vision, built on more than 100 years of providing customer solutions to societal issues in the areas of food production, clean water, and the environment, and to provide attendees a virtual glimpse into the future of its vision for next-generation equipment announcements.
"We're thrilled to be able to share the company's vision and future concepts at CES," said Todd Stucke, Senior Vice President of Kubota North America. "Show attendees will get a peek behind the curtain, particularly at the residential market where we are working on exciting innovations that will help shape the future of compact equipment for our company, our dealers, and our customers who have come to expect quality, versatility and reliability from Kubota."
CES® 2024 runs from January 9-12 in Las Vegas. For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.
About Kubota North America Corporation
Kubota North America Corporation (KNA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, with headquarters in Grapevine, Texas, serves as the central business hub for all KNA companies in the U.S. and Canada, where leadership closely connects resources and shares talent across all lines of Kubota's business. Kubota Corporation, based in Osaka, Japan, and together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of machinery, including tractors, construction equipment, lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and other performance-matched implements to the North American market. For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com or Kubota.ca.
