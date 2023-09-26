SELENA GOMEZ ANNOUNCES MARTIN SHORT, MARSHMELLO AND H.E.R. AS ENTERTAINMENT FOR THE INAUGURAL RARE IMPACT FUND BENEFIT

The Rare Impact Fund Benefit, which will support youth mental health organizations, will take place on October 4 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Selena Gomez announced that her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, taking place on October 4 at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, will be emceed by Emmy-winning actor Martin Short, who will also serve as the auctioneer during the live auction. The star-studded benefit will also feature a special performance by five-time Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning musician H.E.R. and a DJ set by Grammy-nominated music producer Marshmello.

Rare Impact Fund logo (PRNewswire)

The first Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection will raise funds and illuminate the importance of youth mental health. The event will be a night of levity, community, and inspiration supporting the Rare Impact Fund's mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

While this year's event is sold out, interested parties can still support the Rare Impact Fund's mission by donating online at rareimpactfund.org or by visiting the online auction, now live, to bid on items like VIP concert tickets to Luke Combs at SoFi Stadium and a luxury Airbnb getaway to Mexico. Additional auction items will be added in the coming weeks. Benefit attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the live auction or the text to give campaign. The live auction will include one-of-a-kind items and exclusive experiences with proceeds supporting the Rare Impact Fund.

Thank you to the top-level sponsors for the event, including: Rare Beauty, SEPHORA North America, Catch, TikTok, Abercrombie & Fitch and Universal Music Group. For a full list of event sponsors who helped make the evening possible, please visit the event site here.

"I am so excited to host the first ever Rare Impact Fund Benefit here in Los Angeles," shared Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. "A huge thank you to Martin Short, H.E.R. and Marshmello for lending their talents to illuminate this cause and to the incredible sponsors for supporting Rare Impact Fund's mission."

Since its founding in 2020, the Rare Impact Fund has provided financial support to more than 20 grantees, which includes organizations and strategic initiatives who are on the ground delivering mental health services and education. The Fund supports organizations globally in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Broader Europe, Brazil, India, and Australia.

For more information on how to support the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org.

To bid on online auction items, visit live.classy.org/auction/rare-impact-fund-benefit.

ABOUT THE RARE IMPACT FUND

The Rare Impact Fund was launched by Selena Gomez as part of her focus on addressing mental health. One percent of all Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund. The Rare Impact Fund raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services for young people. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org .

