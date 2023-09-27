Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, October 27

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, October 27, to review its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Portland General Electric's third quarter 2023 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on October 27.

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, President and CEO; and Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President and CFO.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on October 27. The webcast replay will be listed under Archived Events within the investor website Events & Presentations page.

