Domino's® Celebrates the Opening of Newest Housing Facility at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: The Domino's Village

Building features 140 fully furnished apartments for childhood cancer patients and their families

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is proud to announce the grand opening of The Domino's Village: the newest St. Jude Children's Research Hospital housing facility, located on its campus in Memphis, Tennessee.

Pictured from left to right: Richard C. Shadyac Jr. – president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Paula Head – senior director of patient family outreach for ALSAC; Russell Weiner – Domino’s CEO; Marlo Thomas – St. Jude national outreach director; Jenny Fouracre-Petko – Domino’s senior director of communications; and Dr. James Downing – president and CEO of St. Jude “slice” the ribbon at the grand opening of The Domino’s Village in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sept. 27, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"We could not be any more excited to celebrate St. Jude's newest housing facility for patient families," said Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO. "This has been in the works for more than three years now, as Domino's first announced its commitment to raise $100 million to help open this housing facility back in 2020. Thanks to our stores' fundraising efforts and the generous donations of Domino's customers, The Domino's Village has come to life, providing a place of comfort and rest to families who have children who are undergoing treatment for cancer and other catastrophic diseases. We're grateful to be able to have played one small part in providing a home away from home for these families at a time when they need it the most."

Key Features of The Domino's Village

The facility is six stories tall, with more than 307,000 square feet.

It features 140 fully furnished apartments.

The apartments range in size from one, two and three bedrooms, and will accommodate patient families of all sizes with different lengths of stay. Arts and Craft Room – where children can paint, draw and create Community Kitchen – a place families can cook a meal or prepare a feast with other families Dining Room – The Domino's Village is the first St. Jude patient housing facility to have a dining facility operated by St. Jude Food Services, and it also features a drop-down movie screen. Outdoor Activity Space – features accessible play equipment, outdoor grills, patio tables, a large LED movie screen and a walking path Rec Room – includes foosball, a pool table and gaming stations Toddler Room – a beach-themed play space designed just for the little ones, with a walk-in lighthouse and colorful mural with sea creatures, sailboats, and beach umbrellas Medical Clinic – featuring three exam rooms where patients can get medicine or pre-clinical work before a procedure at the hospital Fitness Room – offers fitness equipment, a space for yoga and other group fitness classes Sky Bridge – an elevated walkway over North Third Street, providing safe, easy access to other buildings on St. Jude's campus Nondenominational Prayer Room – a place to gather for meditation, reflection and prayer



"Thanks to this historic act of generosity by Domino's, which was the largest corporate commitment we had ever received, The Domino's Village will be a home away from home for St. Jude families who come for treatment from all 50 states and around the world," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC – the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "Today, we celebrate our most ambitious and comprehensive addition to St. Jude patient family housing, a step made possible by our dedicated partner and friends at Domino's."

The Domino's Village is one of four housing facilities available to St. Jude patients and it is the first to accommodate both short- and long-term stays. It will welcome its first St. Jude patients and families in October 2023. St. Jude provides free housing to any patient who needs treatment requiring an overnight stay and whose family must travel 35 miles or more to campus. St. Jude has treated patients from across the United States and around the world, making housing for patients and their families a critical need. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%. Thanks to support from Domino's stores and customers, St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

