WellHive Revolutionizes Veteran Care with Innovative External Scheduling Tool

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellHive Holdings, LLC, a pioneer in healthcare technology, proudly announces, in partnership with V3Gate , receipt of the national award for Integrated Veteran Care External Provider Scheduling within The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This cutting-edge platform promises to revolutionize how Veterans receive care, providing them with streamlined and efficient access to the treatments they have earned and deserve.

The WellHive Scheduling Platform empowers VA staff to schedule appointments for Veterans in real-time with VA's trusted network of community care providers, saving valuable time and improving overall quality of care. This groundbreaking program is a direct result of the MISSION Act, reflecting VA's unwavering commitment to creating a highly optimized and Veteran-centric network of providers and connecting Veterans to the right care.

"We are honored to receive VA's award for Integrated Veteran Care External Provider Scheduling," said Chris Bickell, CEO at WellHive. "This recognition underscores our dedication to improving the lives of our nation's Veterans by providing them with faster, more accessible healthcare services. It aligns with one of VA Health Care's key priorities of connecting Veterans to the soonest and best care. WellHive remains committed to pushing the boundaries of healthcare technology to deliver better outcomes and experiences for both Veterans and VA."

Through this award, WellHive will deliver its scheduling technology to over 130 VA healthcare facilities and thousands of VA staff nationwide. Together, WellHive and VA are poised to positively impact the lives of millions of Veterans and continue VA's long history as a leader in healthcare innovation.

