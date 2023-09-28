William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance Announces Strategic Partnership with Carolina Realty Group with Offices in Hilton Head Island and Bluffton South Carolina

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance, the Inman-awarded Top Brokerage in the U.S. and number one family-owned real estate company in Florida and the Northeast, is excited to announce the expansion of its luxury network in partnership with Carolina Realty Group (CRG), a leading family-owned brokerage servicing the greater Hilton Head Island and Bluffton communities for 20 years.

"We look forward to our partnership with Carolina Realty Group, it is exciting to join forces with another family-owned firm that shares our commitment to the community, to our customers, and to providing innovative solutions for our sales associates" says William "Bill" Raveis, founder and CEO who launched the company 50 years ago and has grown it into a luxury real estate powerhouse with more than 4,500 agents in eight states. "We are the number one luxury brokerage across our marketplace and sharing our business model and 140-office footprint gives CRG an unparalleled marketing network, agent coaching programs, along with Raveis365, a one-of-a-kind communication and technology platform developed exclusively for us by Microsoft." Raveis continues, "Our South Carolina expansion is the next strategic step in building our luxury marketplace from Maine to Florida. It's a win-win for all clients and sales associates."

Specialty mortgage and insurance programs will also give clients over 40 national lender options, along with competitive insurance products like homeowners, flood, boaters, renters, umbrella, and more through William Raveis Mortgage and William Raveis Insurance.

"The two CRG branches, one on Hilton Head Island and another in Bluffton, further connect and strengthen our position among our many branches in the Northeast and South Florida," says Matt Lane, General Manager for William Raveis Florida and South Carolina. "We are very active right now. We have found a great partner in the Prud'homme family and together we are excited to get started on our growth in South Carolina and will use our success in Florida as a framework", adds Lane.

Dan and Sheri Prud'homme, owners of Carolina Realty Group, talk about their alliance with William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance, "Our team is thrilled. Being welcomed by a top family real estate company, that is also committed to growing like we are, is an incredible opportunity for us. Through the Raveis referral network, clients down in Florida as well as up in New York and New England now have a stream of services to help them buy and sell here. It's a completely seamless process, and we're ready for it."

Highlighting its strength in the luxury marketplace, year to date average selling price for Carolina Realty Group is nearly $900,000, as compared to the marketplace average selling price of just under $700,000 as of June 2023.

This new partnership with Carolina Realty Group connects the dots for William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance by adding prominent local sales associates to their growing Raveis family of 4,500 agents and 140 offices along the Eastern Seaboard.

More about William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance…

William Raveis is the number one privately owned real estate brokerage in Florida and the Northeast providing integrated real estate services to customers for 50 years. Recently selected as the Top Brokerage in the United States by Inman, the voice of REALTORS® and industry news, the company ranks among the nation's top independent and publicly traded brokerages for sales volume and units sold by RealTrends. In addition to its Residential, Relocation, and Luxury Properties divisions, William Raveis has full-service Mortgage and Insurance Companies; thereby streamlining the customer experience under one roof. Please visit Raveis.com for more.

More about Carolina Realty Group...

Carolina Realty Group is a distinguished, family-owned real estate brokerage firm that proudly services the communities of Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and surrounding areas. Specializing in luxury properties, Carolina Realty Group leverages innovative technology and systems to deliver unparalleled levels of client service and results. Carolina Realty Group is comprised of more than 50 dedicated agents, collectively facilitating annual transactions exceeding $275 million in volume. This impressive track record firmly positions Carolina Realty Group as a top brokerage in the area, setting the gold standard for excellence in the industry.

