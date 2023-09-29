Larger-Than-Life Halloween Inflatables Launched at Sam's Club

Gemmy and Member's Mark Release Giant Animated Dragon and Haunted Tunnel Inflatables

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be mesmerized and thrilled as Gemmy and Member's Mark unveil two larger-than-life Airblown® Inflatables at Sam's Club.

Gemmy and Member's Mark release a 9-ft tall Animated Dragon inflatable and a 12-ft tall by 11-ft deep Haunted Tunnel inflatable this Halloween. (PRNewswire)

Click here to shop the Giant Animated Dragon with Iridescent Wings.

The head-turning dragon with glowing green eyes is a mystical sight to behold. Available exclusively at Sam's Club, the Member's Mark giant 9-ft Animated Dragon illuminates with Fire & Ice™ technology, casting an eerie glow of realistic, flickering flames. Vibrant green microlights embellish the iridescent gold wings, and an exciting mix of red, green, and gold metallic fabrics deliver a spectacular effect. A lone ghastly skull is positioned under the dragon's claw as a gruesome, finishing touch. Find the Fire & Ice Animated Dragon in-store at Sam's Club or online at samsclub.com.

Click here to shop the Colossal Haunted House with Walkthrough Tunnel.

Right this way for an immersive Halloween experience! The spirited Airblown® Inflatable Haunted Tunnel sets the perfect mood for a spooky night of trick-or-treating. Featuring a walkthrough tunnel, this amazing Halloween inflatable includes patterned fabrics, streamers at the entrance and classic Halloween icons like ghosts, skulls, a spider, bat and tombstone.

The impressive size of this colossal Member's Mark Halloween inflatable—12-ft tall by 11-ft deep—is enough to turn heads, but the multiple LED light effects take things up a notch:

Blinking skull sconces beckon visitors

Flashing microlights frame the entrance

A lighted "BEWARE" sign warns trick-or-treaters

A creepy purple spider and bat have glowing red eyes

Flashing lights showcase the tombstone and ghost at the entrance

Two ghostly apparitions on the roof and the castle turret flash with alternating white light

The light show doesn't end there! Colorful neon ghosts swirl on the interior walls. The Haunted Tunnel is available exclusively online at samsclub.com.

Don't miss the opportunity to bring these frightfully fun inflatables home. Shop Member's Mark exclusively at Sam's Club and samsclub.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

