Vendasta recognized among Canada's Top Growing Companies for exceptional performance

Vendasta places No. 296 on The Globe and Mail's fifth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vendasta is pleased to announce it placed No. 296 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Vendasta earned its spot with three year growth of 136%.

Vendasta has maintained an impressive trajectory while adjusting its growth strategy in response to changing market dynamics. This means sustainable, profitable growth vs growth at all costs. The company is aiming to achieve profitability by year-end while adhering to the rule of 40%. Vendasta has acquired four brands in the past two years, bolstering its ability to scale and serve a broader set of customers.

CEO Brendan King notes, "Our place on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list emphasizes our commitment to excellence. Achieving these growth numbers while pacing to hit profitability by the end of the year is a great milestone. Every tech company should be thinking about profitable growth at this time."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About Vendasta:

Vendasta is dedicated to bolstering local economies by making technology accessible to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We achieve this by offering a comprehensive platform to local specialists globally—our valued channel partners. These partners harness Vendasta's technology to offer, promote, bill, and distribute digital solutions to their SMB clientele. Our platform and marketplace merge seamlessly into an operating system for SMBs, giving them a one-stop access to digital tools and insights. We're proud to support over 60,000 channel partners, who collaboratively serve over six million SMBs across the globe. Discover more and sign up for free at www.vendasta.com .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

